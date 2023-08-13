War Ukraine Russia. Russian bombs on Kherson kill an entire family. LIVE

Seven people, including a newborn, were killed today in the Kherson region by a Russian artillery attack, Interior Minister of Ukraine Igor Klymenko reported on Telegram.

At least 500 children have been killed in Ukraine by Russian forces since the invasion began and nearly 1,100 have been injured, the country’s Attorney General’s Office said on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

During the night, 17 Ukrainian drones attacked a logistics base of Russian troops near Yevpatoriya in occupied Crimea, as a result of which, according to preliminary reports, “dozens of occupiers” were killed or injured. According to military counterintelligence sources quoted by the newspaper, the drones hit tents, vehicle parking lots and tankers, causing serious damage.

Russia’s air defenses have shot down at least four drones since this morning. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Moscow.

