War Ukraine Russia, the latest news today 16 July. DIRECT

Alarms went off in at least half of Ukraine overnight. Explosions in Kharkiv, alarms also in Sumi, Poltava and Zaporizhzhia. The Wagner group continues to be talked about. “The group does not legally exist”, says Russian President Putin who recounts the meeting in the Kremlin that took place 5 days after the mutiny, saying he had proposed another leader for the group but received Progozhin’s no. The head of the mercenaries would now be in Belarus, the group reports, which according to the Pentagon is no longer in Ukraine to a significant extent.nn

Insights:

n

· Russia, the march of the rebels without firing a shot. What happened

n

· Exploded dam in Ukraine: the event and its consequences. Interactive maps

n

· Tactical nuclear weapons: what they are, the differences with the strategic ones, the effects

n

· Why Moscow invaded Ukraine, from historical reasons to tensions with NATO

n

· Zelensky’s story from former comedian to wartime president. PHOTO

nn

“,”postId”:”13444fdd-2ac3-40ce-9f1a-4715e5393c28″}],”posts”:[{“timestamp”:”2023-07-16T05:31:52.723Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-07-16 07:31:52+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”title”:”Sindaco Terekhov: “Bombardamenti notturni su Kharkiv””,”content”:”

La città di Kharkiv, la seconda dell’Ucraina e la più vicina al confine con la Russia, è stata nuovamente bombardata la notte scorsa. Lo ha confermato, dopo l’allarme della polizia regionale che aveva raccomandato alla popolazione di non lasciare i rifugi antiaerei, il sindaco di Kharkiv, Igor Terekhov, citato dalla stampa ucraina. Non sono riportate informazioni su danni o vittime dei bombardamenti.

n”,”postId”:”53f67aab-6678-4eb3-b8b7-eec3a2e0f773″},{“timestamp”:”2023-07-16T05:30:49.995Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-07-16 07:30:49+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”title”:”Mosca, “respinto attacco ucraino con droni su Sebastopoli””,”content”:”

Il governatore filorusso di Sebastopoli, Mikhail Razvozhaev, ha affermato che le forze russe hanno respinto la notte scorsa un attacco con droni lanciato dagli ucraini nell’area della baia di Sebastopoli e di Balaklava, nella Crimea annessa. Lo riporta il Kyiv Independent. Secondo Razvozhaev, Sebastopoli è stata attaccata anche con droni marini. Non ci sono per il momento notizie di eventuali vittime o danni.

“,”postId”:”ac38ff29-9987-44f2-8bf7-dc3445d8e1bf”},{“timestamp”:”2023-07-16T04:35:43.050Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-07-16 06:35:43+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”title”:”Ucraina, esplosioni a Kharkiv e in altre città”,”content”:”

Diverse esplosioni sono state udite poco fa a Kharkiv, in Ucraina e allarmi aerei sono ancora in atto a Sumy, Poltava e Zaporizhzhia. I colpi potrebbero essere partiti da degli S-300, e hanno spinto i residenti nei rifugi, incluso l’inviato dell’ANSA che ne ha riferito. Il sindaco di Kharkiv Igor Terekhovha ha confermato la circostanza sul suo canale Telegram, citando l’allarme aereo ma senza fornire ulteriori dettagli. Secondo RBC-Ucraina, le esplosioni a Kharkiv sono state almeno tre.

“,”postId”:”e1239057-d6de-4366-a1cb-d51033609bd7″},{“timestamp”:”2023-07-16T04:35:25.243Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-07-16 06:35:25+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”title”:”Perché Medvedev è tornato a minacciare l’apocalisse nucleare”,”content”:”

Negli ultimi mesi di guerra si sente parlare di rischio nucleare. L’ultima minaccia in ordine di tempo arriva da Dimitry Medvedev, oggi vice Presidente del Consiglio di Sicurezza russo, da sempre al fianco di Putin, a cui ha tenuto il posto da Presidente quando la legge elettorale non consentiva allo zar di rinnovare il suo mandato. IL PUNTO

“,”postId”:”c5da0863-df81-4319-a0bc-aec9aa5e3331″},{“timestamp”:”2023-07-16T04:35:03.914Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-07-16 06:35:03+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”title”:”Ucraina, dagli Stati Uniti alla Germania: gli aiuti militari in arrivo a Kiev”,”content”:”

Gli Usa stanno considerando l’ipotesi di inviare al Paese guidato da Zelensky anche munizioni a grappolo, vietate dal 2010 ma al momento impiegate da Mosca. Sul lato europeo, il premier spagnolo Pedro Sanchez ha detto che consegnerà “presto” 4 ulteriori carri armati Leopard 2A4 e un ospedale da campo con capacità chirurgiche. La Bulgaria ha fatto sapere che contribuirà all’addestramento dei medici militari ucraini. L’APPROFONDIMENTO

“,”postId”:”2a60371b-05b2-43e9-a902-acd6119b595d”},{“timestamp”:”2023-07-16T04:34:46.267Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-07-16 06:34:46+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”title”:”Lukashenko, chi è il presidente bielorusso definito “l’ultimo dittatore d’Europa””,”content”:”

Alleato di Putin e legato a doppio filo a Mosca da gas e elettricità, il padrone di Minsk era un semplice proprietario di fattoria prima di diventare capo di Stato nel 1994. Diverse le elezioni che gli sono state contestate anche se molte cancellerie europee lo hanno ricevuto con tutti gli onori fino alle elezioni nazionali del 2020, con manifestazioni di protesta sedate a fatica con l’aiuto russo. LA FOTOSTORIA

“,”postId”:”ef2a141f-2157-4455-bf15-cf399b7d7e10″},{“timestamp”:”2023-07-16T04:34:30.115Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-07-16 06:34:30+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”title”:”Prigozhin, gli affari milionari del capo della Wagner fra ristoranti e fake news“,”content”:”

L’uomo che oggi guida la brigata di mercenari che ha fatto tremare il Cremlino negli anni ha costruito una fortuna grazie al suo rapporto con il presidente russo, tanto da essere soprannominato “lo chef di Putin” per la sua redditizia attività di locali e catering. A lui viene attribuita anche la creazione di una “fabbrica di troll” dedita alla disinformazione sul web e considerata responsabile di interferenze nelle elezioni americane e di altri Paesi alleati. COSA SAPERE

LIVE

1 minute ago

Sindaco Terekhov: “Bombardamenti notturni su Kharkiv”

The city of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second and closest to the border with Russia, was bombed again last night. The mayor of Kharkiv, Igor Terekhov, quoted by the Ukrainian press, confirmed this after the alarm from the regional police who had advised the population not to leave the air-raid shelters. There is no information on damage or victims of the bombings.

2 minutes ago

Moscow, “Ukrainian attack with drones on Sevastopol repelled”

The pro-Russian governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev, said Russian forces repelled a Ukrainian-launched drone attack on the Sevastopol Bay area and Balaklava last night in annexed Crimea. This was reported by the Kyiv Independent. According to Razvozhaev, Sevastopol was also attacked with sea drones. There are currently no reports of any casualties or damage.

57 minutes ago

Ukraine, explosions in Kharkiv and other cities

Several explosions were heard earlier in Kharkiv, Ukraine and air raid warnings are still in place in Sumy, Poltava and Zaporizhzhia. The shots may have come from S-300s, and drove residents into shelters, including the ANSA reporter who reported it. Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhovha confirmed the incident on his Telegram channel, citing the air raid alert but did not provide further details. According to RBC-Ukraine, there were at least three explosions in Kharkiv.

57 minutes ago

Why Medvedev has returned to threaten the nuclear apocalypse

In the last months of the war we hear talk of nuclear risk. The latest threat in chronological order comes from Dimitry Medvedev, now Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, who has always stood by Putin’s side, for whom he kept his post as President when the electoral law did not allow the tsar to renew his mandate . THE POINT

58 minutes ago

Ukraine, from the United States to Germany: military aid arriving in Kiev

The US is considering the possibility of sending cluster munitions to the country led by Zelensky, banned since 2010 but currently used by Moscow. On the European side, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said he will deliver “soon” 4 more Leopard 2A4 tanks and a field hospital with surgical capabilities. Bulgaria has announced that it will contribute to the training of Ukrainian military doctors. THE DEEPENING

58 minutes ago

Lukashenko, who is the Belarusian president called “the last dictator of Europe”

An ally of Putin and hand in glove with Moscow by gas and electricity, the owner of Minsk was a simple farm owner before becoming head of state in 1994. He has been contested in several elections even though many European chancelleries have received him with full honors until the national elections of 2020, with protests calmed down with Russian help. THE PHOTOSTORY

58 minutes ago

Prigozhin, the millionaire business of the head of Wagner between restaurants and fake news

The man who today leads the brigade of mercenaries that shook the Kremlin over the years has built a fortune thanks to his relationship with the Russian president, so much so that he is nicknamed “Putin’s chef” for his profitable club and catering business . He is also credited with creating a “troll factory” dedicated to disinformation on the web and held responsible for interference in American elections and other allied countries. WHAT TO KNOW

