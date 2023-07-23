War Ukraine Russia, the latest news today 23 July. DIRECT

Russia conducted a night attack on Odessa killing one civilian. This was announced by the governor of the region, adding that there are also about fifteen injured, including children. “Unfortunately we have a civilian killed in a Russian night attack on Odessa,” wrote Oleg Kiper on Telegram.n

A Russian war correspondent, Rostislav Zhuravlev, was killed in a Ukrainian attack in the southern region of Zaporizhzhia. This was announced by the Russian Defense, reporting that “following an attack by the Ukrainian army with cluster munitions, four journalists were injured to varying degrees of severity”.

Due to the explosions generated by an attack on an ammunition depot in the Krasnogvardeyskiy district, in Crimea, the authorities have decided to suspend the circulation of the railway in the peninsula: the head of the pro-Russian chief Sergey Aksyonov announced, quoted by Tass.

La leadership del servizio di intelligence straniero britannico “può essere perdonata” per aver rivolto un appello alle spie russe affinché condividano segreti e lavorino con l’MI6. Lo ha dichiarato il Servizio di intelligence esterno russo (Svr): “L’attuale capo dell’MI6, Richard Moore, ha pubblicamente esortato i russi a iniziare a lavorare per i servizi di intelligence del Regno Unito e ha promesso protezione ai traditori. Pensa che questo porrà fine al conflitto in Ucraina”, ha affermato l’Svr in un comunicato stampa citato dall’agenzia di stampa Tass. Il servizio di intelligence estero russo ha inoltre affermato che “chiunque conosca un po’ questo argomento può ricordare che la tradizione di lunga data degli anglosassoni è quella di eliminare traditori e disertori stanchi”.

","postId":"381ca0e0-dc82-411f-81d2-c85165cf6e94″},{"timestamp":"2023-07-23T05:22:00.341Z","timestampUtcIt":"2023-07-23 07:22:00+0200″,"altBackground":false,"title":"Usa non intendono per ora inviare missili a lungo raggio a Kiev ","content":"

Gli Stati Uniti non intendono, almeno per il momento, fornire missili a lungo raggio all’Ucraina nonostante la pressione del Congresso e gli appelli di Kiev. Lo riporta il Washington Post citando fonti dell’amministrazione che chiariscono la posizione americana. Di recente di fronte alla lenta controffensiva di Kiev contro le forze russe e a quella che era sembrata un’apertura di Joe Biden al riguardo, molti avevano iniziato a presupporre un cambiamento di rotta di Washington.

","postId":"adcebdc2-6846-445b-8a7c-39e54eb9b97a"},{"timestamp":"2023-07-23T05:15:00.520Z","timestampUtcIt":"2023-07-23 07:15:00+0200″,"altBackground":false,"title":"Zelensky: 'su accordo grano chiesta riunione Consiglio Nato-Ucraina'","content":"

Il presidente ucraino Volodymyr Zelensky ha chiesto al segretario generale dell’Alleanza atlantica Jens Stoltenberg di convocare immediatamente il Consiglio Ucraina-Nato per discutere “in particolare delle misure aggressive della Russia nel Mar Nero” dopo lo stop all’accordo sul grano da parte russa. Nel discorso serale citato da Ukrainska Pravda, Zelensky ha sottolineato che “qualsiasi destabilizzazione in questa regione l’interruzione delle nostre rotte di esportazione significherà problemi con conseguenze per tutti nel mondo”.

Il presidente ucraino ha quindi reso noto di aver discusso con Stoltenberg “i passi per sbloccare e garantire il funzionamento sostenibile del corridoio del grano” e che la riunione del Consiglio Ucraina-Nato (organismo istituito al vertice di Vilnius di dieci giorni fa, ndr) si terrà nei prossimi giorni”.

n","postId":"47ca26b0-f7f8-4941-be9f-53283a518437″},{"timestamp":"2023-07-23T05:08:12.058Z","timestampUtcIt":"2023-07-23 07:08:12+0200″,"altBackground":false,"title":"Paesi Baltici: 'Mosca è responsabile della crisi alimentare globale' ","content":"

“L’intera crisi alimentare globale è stata causata dall’aggressione russa all’Ucraina. Oggi il business agricolo russo e gli oligarchi leali al Cremlino stanno traendo ingenti profitti dall’aumento dei prezzi del grano, attentamente progettato a spese di chi, in varie parti del mondo, si trova in condizioni di indigenza. Tutto questo nella speranza di poter efficacemente supportare la guerra neocoloniale immotivatamente mossa da Putin contro l’Ucraina”. Lo ha affermato ieri, nel corso di un intervento letto a nome di tutti e tre gli Stati baltici durante una seduta del Consiglio di sicurezza dell’Onu, il Rappresentante permanente dell’Estonia presso le Nazioni Unite, Rein Tammsaar. Tammsaar ha sottolineato che aiutare l’Ucraina a trovare nuove vie per esportare il grano rappresenta un modo per sostenere attivamente il Paese nella resistenza all’invasione russa.”Oltre alle corsie di solidarietà dell’Ue”, ha ricordato il diplomatico estone, “le infrastrutture degli Stati baltici possono fungere da via aggiuntiva praticabile e affidabile per le esportazioni e il transito dei prodotti ucraini, compreso il grano. Cinque porti marittimi degli Stati baltici hanno complessivamente una capacità annuale di 25 milioni di tonnellate di grano e sono pronti a collaborare”.

","postId":"f7954d0b-7e64-46f8-8b2c-f41ff08de3e3″},{"timestamp":"2023-07-23T04:37:52.334Z","timestampUtcIt":"2023-07-23 06:37:52+0200″,"altBackground":false,"title":"Bombe a grappolo in Ucraina, cosa sono e perché una convenzione vieta l'uso in guerra","content":"

Usa, Russia e Ucraina sono tra i Paesi non firmatari della convenzione internazionale che proibisce l’impiego di queste armi, capaci di rilasciare submunizioni e di trasformare vaste aree in campi minati a cielo aperto. Ribadendo la “condanna” all’aggressione russa contro Kiev, la premier Meloni ha ricordato invece che Roma aderisce ai trattati che vietano “produzione, trasferimento e stoccaggio” delle bombe a grappolo LEGGI

","postId":"e3a2d99c-3d40-467a-88f1-e06910d0813a"},{"timestamp":"2023-07-23T04:37:22.533Z","timestampUtcIt":"2023-07-23 06:37:22+0200″,"altBackground":false,"title":"Ucraina, giornalista russo di Ria Novosti ucciso in un bombardamento","content":"

Lo riferisce la stessa agenzia di stampa. Secondo la Difesa inoltre quattro giornalisti russi sono rimasti feriti in un attacco ucraino nella regione di Zaporizhzhia LEGGI

","postId":"c6384a0e-8fff-447e-a8e4-2231d887b761″},{"timestamp":"2023-07-23T04:36:32.640Z","timestampUtcIt":"2023-07-23 06:36:32+0200″,"altBackground":false,"title":"Attacco notturno dei russi su Odessa, almeno 1 morto","content":"

Almeno una persona è stata uccisa e altre 15 sono rimaste ferite a seguito di un attacco russo notturno alla città portuale ucraina di Odessa. Lo ha reso noto il governatore della regione. “Sfortunatamente, abbiamo un civile ucciso a seguito dell’attacco terroristico notturno dei russi a Odessa”, scrive il governatore Oleg Kiper su Telegram.

LIVE

6 minutes ago

Ukraine: Russian intelligence, ‘MI6 appeal to espionage? we forgive them’

The leadership of Britain’s foreign intelligence service “can be forgiven” for calling on Russian spies to share secrets and work with MI6. Russia’s External Intelligence Service (SVR) said: “The current head of MI6, Richard Moore, has publicly urged Russians to start working for UK intelligence services and promised protection to traitors. He thinks this will end the conflict in Ukraine,” the SVR said in a press release quoted by the Tass news agency. Russia’s foreign intelligence service further said that “anyone who knows a little about this subject may recall that the long-standing tradition of the Anglo-Saxons is to weed out traitors and weary deserters.”

14 minutes ago

For now, the US does not intend to send long-range missiles to Kiev

The United States does not intend, at least for the moment, to supply long-range missiles to Ukraine despite pressure from Congress and appeals from Kiev. The Washington Post reports it, quoting administration sources who clarify the American position. Recently, faced with the slow counter-offensive by Kiev against Russian forces and what seemed to be an opening by Joe Biden in this regard, many had begun to assume a change of course from Washington.

21 minutes ago

Zelensky: ‘NATO-Ukraine Council meeting requested on wheat agreement’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has asked NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to immediately convene the Ukraine-NATO Council to discuss “in particular Russia’s aggressive measures in the Black Sea” after Russia halted the wheat deal. In the evening speech quoted by Ukrainska Pravda, Zelensky stressed that “any destabilization in this region the disruption of our export routes will mean problems with consequences for everyone in the world“.

The Ukrainian president then announced that he had discussed with Stoltenberg “the steps to unblock and guarantee the sustainable functioning of the grain corridor” and that the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council (a body established at the Vilnius summit ten days ago, ed.) will be held in the next few days”.

28 minutes ago

Baltic countries: ‘Moscow is responsible for the global food crisis’

“The entire global food crisis was caused by Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. Today, the Russian agricultural business and Kremlin-loyal oligarchs are profiting hugely from carefully engineered wheat price hikes at the expense of poor people in various parts of the world. All this in the hope of being able to effectively support Putin’s unmotivated neocolonial war against Ukraine.” This was stated yesterday, during a speech read on behalf of all three Baltic states during a session of the UN Security Council, by the Permanent Representative of Estonia to the United Nations, Rein Tammsaar. Tammsaar stressed that helping Ukraine find new ways to export grain is a way to actively support the country in resisting the Russian invasion. “In addition to EU solidarity lanes,” the Estonian diplomat recalled, “the infrastructure of the Baltic states can serve as an additional viable and reliable route for exports and transit of Ukrainian products, including grain. Five seaports of the Baltic states have a combined annual capacity of 25 million tons of grain and are ready to cooperate.”

58 minutes ago

Cluster bombs in Ukraine, what they are and why a convention prohibits their use in warfare

The USA, Russia and Ukraine are among the countries that have not signed the international convention that prohibits the use of these weapons, capable of releasing submunitions and transforming vast areas into open-air minefields. Reiterating the “condemnation” of Russian aggression against Kiev, Prime Minister Meloni instead recalled that Rome adheres to treaties that prohibit the “production, transfer and storage” of cluster bombs READ

58 minutes ago

Ukraine, Russian journalist of RIA Novosti killed in a bombing

The same news agency reports it. Furthermore, according to the Defense, four Russian journalists were injured in a Ukrainian attack in the Zaporizhzhia region. READ MORE

59 minutes ago

Russian night attack on Odessa, at least 1 dead

At least one person has been killed and 15 others injured following a Russian overnight attack on the Ukrainian port city of Odessa. This was announced by the governor of the region. “Unfortunately, we have one civilian killed as a result of the Russian night terror attack in Odessa,” Governor Oleg Kiper writes on Telegram.

