War Ukraine Russia, the latest news today 5 July. DIRECT

Two explosions rocked the court of Shevchenkiv in Kiev in the afternoon, causing the wounding of some officers. According to reports from the Ukrainian media, at least one of the bombs – probably a grenade – was detonated by Ihor Humenyuk, accused of a terrorist attack that took place near the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament, ndr) on August 31, 2015. The bomber died after blowing himself up. Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping personally warned Putin, urging him to back down from the veiled atomic threats. Zelensky: ”We have information from our intelligence that the Russian army has placed objects similar to explosives on the roof of the Zaporizhzhia plant'”. For its part, however, the Kremlin accuses Kiev and speaks of a “high risk of Ukrainian sabotage in Zaporizhzhia”.nn

Insights:

nn

To receive Sky TG24 news:

nn The newsletter on the most read news (click here)n Notifications on Facebook Messenger (click here)n Audio news with the news headlines (click here)n”,”postId”:”79177371- fbf0-4daf-bc49-cfef7f54fcc9″}],”posts”:[{“timestamp”:”2023-07-05T21:59:00.421Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-07-05 23:59:00+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”title”:”Questo liveblog termina qui “,”content”:”

Continua a seguire gli aggiornamenti su Sky Tg24

“,”postId”:”187398fa-786c-405d-9e9c-b6073d0d7691″},{“timestamp”:”2023-07-05T21:30:00.547Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-07-05 23:30:00+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”title”:”Per ricevere le notizie di Sky TG24:”,”content”:”n La newsletter sulle notizie più lette (clicca qui)n Le notifiche su Facebook Messenger (clicca qui)n Le notizie audio con i titoli del tg (clicca qui)n”,”postId”:”c12cd463-bee1-4efc-8156-90630d776c0b”},{“timestamp”:”2023-07-05T21:00:00.155Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-07-05 23:00:00+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”title”:”Wagner, tra l’esilio in Bielorussia e l’Africa: come cambierà l’esercito di Prigozhin”,”content”:”

Il capo dei miliziani russi starebbe già scontando il suo “esilio” nel Paese di Minsk, come confermato dal presidente Lukashenko. E i suoi soldati, stimati intorno ai 25mila? “”Siamo a breve distanza dal confine bielorusso con l’Ucraina”, fa sapere il loro responsabile dell’addestramento alle armi pesanti. E aggiunge: la milizia “lavora in Siria, Libia, Repubblica Centrafricana, Mali”. L’APPROFONDIMENTO

“,”postId”:”2d5e5649-7a43-4d65-a954-52bba26ca8eb”},{“timestamp”:”2023-07-05T20:40:00.000Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-07-05 22:40:00+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”title”:”Gli 007 di Kiev: “L’Fsb russo è stato incaricato di uccidere Prigozhin””,”content”:”

Lo ha riferito il capo dell’intelligence militare ucraina, Kyrylo Budanov, nel corso di un’intervista a “The War Zone”, citata dall’agenzia Ukrinform. “Riusciranno ad eseguire l’ordine? Avranno il coraggio di eseguire quell’ordine?”, si è chiesto. LEGGI L’ARTICOLO

“,”postId”:”2c10f34e-416c-43a7-8a2e-4a50d0398125″},{“timestamp”:”2023-07-05T20:20:00.049Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-07-05 22:20:00+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”title”:”Putin, fa discutere il bagno di folla in Daghestan tra selfie e strette di mano”,”content”:”

Il presidente russo, alla sua prima uscita da Mosca dopo il tentativo di aammutinamento da parte della Wagner, si mostra tra una folla adorante. Un comportamento inedito e che spinge alcuni ad avanzare dubbi sul fatto che si tratti del vero Putin. IL VIDEO

“,”postId”:”f0796732-dfba-49b2-9651-3a1b6ab55696″},{“timestamp”:”2023-07-05T20:00:00.792Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-07-05 22:00:00+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”title”:”William Burns della Cia a giugno a Kiev per conoscere condizioni di pace”,”content”:”

Come ha rivelato il Washington Post, il direttore dell’intelligence americana è stato a Kiev lo scorso mese dove ha incontrato in gran segreto i vertici militari e il presidente Zelensky, per conoscere il loro parere sull’andamento della guerra e sulle condizioni che intenderebbero porre per un eventuale cessate il fuoco entro l’anno. “La Russia negozierà solo se si sente minacciata”, ha dichiarato un alto funzionario ucraino. LEGGI L’ARTICOLO

“,”postId”:”dff8a5eb-1f30-4157-aafb-95ca6a950f10″},{“timestamp”:”2023-07-05T19:40:00.182Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-07-05 21:40:00+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”title”:”Ucraina, corsa dei russi all’acquisto di case a Mariupol”,”content”:”

La città simbolo della prima fase della guerra movimenta il mercato immobiliare russo. Fioriscono i siti di vendita e di affitti delle case nel centro che si affaccia sul mar d’Azov. Mosca sostiene di aver ristrutturato, a marzo di quest’anno, 1.829 edifici e ricostruito 36 condomini con un prezzo medio per appartamento che si aggira sui tre milioni di rubli, l’equivalente di 30mila euro. LEGGI L’ARTICOLO

“,”postId”:”08135c66-7eae-45f3-a4aa-a449189c6c6b”},{“timestamp”:”2023-07-05T19:20:00.649Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-07-05 21:20:00+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”title”:”Yevgeny Prigozhin, chi è il capo del gruppo mercenario Wagner “,”content”:”

Oligarca convertito a capo militare, era noto come “cuoco di Putin” perché considerato vicinissimo al presidente russo e per le sue numerose attività nella ristorazione e nel catering. Dopo mesi a combattere in Ucraina, a giugno 2023 ha lanciato una minaccia a Mosca affermando di voler rovesciare la leadership militare russa. IL PROFILO

“,”postId”:”2b0b13cb-39b2-4026-b84f-93c0645d9bca”},{“timestamp”:”2023-07-05T19:00:00.963Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-07-05 21:00:00+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”title”:”Guerra Ucraina-Russia, simulato disastro atomico a Zaporizhzhia”,”content”:”

Le esercitazioni servono per preparare il Paese a un possibile incidente nucleare provocato da un attentato terroristico, lo ha fatto sapere Energoatom, l’azienda statale ucraina per l’energia atomica che opera sull’impianto. LEGGI L’ARTICOLO

“,”postId”:”fdbe7541-3c08-4bc9-ba51-987396e0c19b”},{“timestamp”:”2023-07-05T18:52:04.764Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-07-05 20:52:04+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”title”:”Bulgaria: dubbi su visita di Zelensky annunciata per domani”,”content”:”

Non c’è ancora una conferma ufficiale delle autorità di Sofia su se e quando il presidente dell’Ucraina Volodymyr Zelensky arriverebbe in visita in Bulgaria. Ieri i media locali hanno annunciato che, secondo fonti diplomatiche, il presidente ucraino arriverebbe a Sofia domani su invito del governo bulgaro. Il ministro della Difesa bulgaro, Todor Tagarev, ha affermato oggi che da tempo è in preparazione una visita di Zelensky in Bulgaria. Nello stesso tempo ha espresso rammarico per il fatto che tale progetto sia diventato di dominio pubblico, e non esclude che per questo la visita venga rimandata. Tagarev ha precisato che Zelensky è il capo di Stato di un Paese in guerra e una sua visita all’estero dovrebbe essere tenuta in completa segretezza fino all’arrivo.

“,”postId”:”46c4989a-1a42-4fe1-acdf-2a6aaf15fa4e”},{“timestamp”:”2023-07-05T18:40:25.262Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-07-05 20:40:25+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”title”:”Nato: Zelensky, ‘a Vilnius prevalga nostra sicurezza comune'”,”content”:”

“Manca esattamente una settimana al giorno chiave del vertice Nato di Vilnius. Ciò significa una settimana fino al momento chiave per la nostra sicurezza comune in Europa. Stiamo lavorando con i nostri partner il più possibile per garantire che a Vilnius prevalga la nostra sicurezza comune. Tutto dipende dai nostri partner”. Lo ha dichiarato il presidente ucraino, Volodymyr Zelensky, nel suo consueto discorso serale.

nn”,”postId”:”de66687a-ca90-435b-9b58-6774df4417c6″},{“timestamp”:”2023-07-05T18:40:00.197Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-07-05 20:40:00+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”title”:”Russia, cosa rivelano i video della marcia del gruppo Wagner su Mosca”,”content”:”

Sky News e il Centro per la Resilienza dell’Informazione (CIR) hanno verificato più di 130 filmati dell’avanzata del convoglio guidato da Prigozhin verso la capitale russa, evento diventato virale sui social network e paragonabile, per quantità di materiale, a quello che risale ai primi giorni del conflitto. L’APPROFONDIMENTO

“,”postId”:”c08762d2-fc26-4e44-b7fb-3439cde9c9c9″},{“timestamp”:”2023-07-05T18:20:00.199Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-07-05 20:20:00+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”title”:”Soldato russo si suicida per non tornare al fronte in Ucraina”,”content”:”

Un soldato russo, originario del Tatarstan nella parte europea della Russia, si è impiccato nel suo appartamento perché stava per essere rimandato al fronte in Ucraina dopo una licenza di cinque mesi. Lo riportano diversi media, tra cui Radio Liberty e Radio Swoboda. Il 21 maggio Alfred Galimov è tornato nell’appartamento che condivideva con la sua ragazza a Naberezhnye Chelny, una città sul fiume Volga, dopo una giornata di esercitazioni militari nella capitale regionale, Kazan. Membro del battaglione Alga, un’unità composta principalmente da uomini reclutati in Tatarstan, il 34enne doveva essere rimandato in guerra in Ucraina. La mattina dopo è stato trovato impiccato nel suo bagno senza aver lasciato alcun biglietto anche se un parente ha riferito che era preoccupato all’idea di tornare al fronte: “Non voleva tornare in guerra”,

“,”postId”:”1e1a5d10-6912-4280-869b-e4c93335f8e9″},{“timestamp”:”2023-07-05T18:00:00.414Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-07-05 20:00:00+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”title”:”Kiev: “Riconquistati territori a nord di Bakhmut””,”content”:”

Le forze ucraine hanno riconquistato “un certo numero di territori” a nord di Bakhmut. Lo ha riferito il comandante delle forze di terra delle forze armate ucraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, in un aggiornamento su Telegram. “Direzione di Bakhmut. Le forze di difesa stanno facendo progressi. Le unità d’assalto della 10a brigata Edelweiss stanno prendendo d’assalto le posizioni russe sugli approcci settentrionali a Bakhmut. Un certo numero di territori sono stati riconquistati e una quantità significativa di forza nemica è stata distrutta”, ha scritto, pubblicando un video dei combattimenti.

“,”postId”:”04f7b343-77a1-4460-8ac4-97151d9e840f”},{“timestamp”:”2023-07-05T17:49:28.907Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-07-05 19:49:28+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”title”:”Lituania: “A Vilnius l’Ucraina riceverà un sostegno consistente””,”content”:”

“Al vertice Nato di Vilnius l’Ucraina riceverà un sostegno consistente, seppur non corrispondente a tutte le richieste di Kiev”. Lo ha dichiarato oggi, durante un’intervista, il Presidente lituano Gitanas Nauseda. Le discussioni condurranno all’elaborazione di “una piattaforma chiara e sufficientemente autorevole per gestire in maniera efficace e fruttuosa i rapporti bilaterali tra l’Ucraina e la Nato”, ha detto Nauseda, aggiungendo di essere convinto che “i rapporti tra Ucraina e Nato si intensificheranno in tutti i settori”. Tale intensificazione dei rapporti, ha aggiunto il presidente lituano, sta già avvenendo: “gli ucraini stanno imparando a gestire attrezzature, tecnologie occidentali, lo stanno facendo in tempi straordinariamente rapidi .Questo renderà ancora più elastica la connessione tra l’Ucraina e la Nato”.

“,”postId”:”5649394c-9966-4ba7-9229-b303cd0c67bd”},{“timestamp”:”2023-07-05T17:25:23.958Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-07-05 19:25:23+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”title”:”Autore dell’esplosione accusato di un attentato nel 2015″,”content”:”

L’uomo che ha provocato l’esplosione nel tribunale distrettuale di Kiev è Igor Humenyuk, accusato di essere l’autore di un attacco terroristico nei pressi della Verkhovna Rada (il parlamento ucraino) il 31 agosto 2015. Lo ha riferito il ministro dell’Interno ucraino Igor Klymenko, secondo quanto riportato da Ukrainska Pravda. Nell’attentato morirono 4 militari e rimasero ferite oltre 130 persone per l’esplosione di granate. Secondo quanto ricostruito dal giornale ucraino, l’udienza di Humenyuk era in programma per oggi. Dopo l’incontro, secondo le prime informazioni, ha fatto esplodere ordigni non identificati nella toilette e ha cercato di scappare. Successivamente, si è barricato in una stanza e mentre le forze dell’ordine tentavano l’assalto per arrestarlo, c’è stata un’altra esplosione a seguito della quale lo stesso Humenyuk è morto e due agenti sono rimasti feriti alle gambe.

“,”postId”:”669b429f-c088-47d4-ba33-c52d0dd534ea”},{“timestamp”:”2023-07-05T17:10:00.888Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-07-05 19:10:00+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”title”:”Aiea: “Niente mine a Zaporizhzhia, ma necessari altri controlli” “,”content”:”

I tecnici dell’Aiea presenti nella centrale nucleare di Zaporizhzhia, controllata dalle truppe russe ma in Ucraina, e che hanno ispezionato negli ultimi giorni parti della struttura, comprese alcune sezioni del perimetro del grande bacino di raffreddamento “non hanno finora trovato alcuna indicazione visibile di mine o esplosivi”. È quanto si legge in una nota dell’agenzia Onu, che comunque evidenzia anche la necessità di “un maggiore accesso” alla struttura “per essere certi”.

“,”postId”:”840bff65-9844-43c0-bde2-fa517717f6f5″},{“timestamp”:”2023-07-05T17:08:54.915Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-07-05 19:08:54+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”title”:”Kiev: morto il responsabile dell’esplosione in tribunale”,”content”:”

L’autore dell’esplosione al tribunale distrettuale di Shevchenkiv di Kiev “è morto sul posto. Secondo le prime informazioni, si sarebbe fatto esplodere”. Lo scrive su Telegram il ministro dell’Interno ucraino Igor Klymenko, aggiungendo che, durante l’assalto all’edificio, due agenti del Kord (forze speciali della polizia) sono rimasti feriti”.

“,”postId”:”d02904fa-4c1b-4530-9806-4a98a8dd8e5a”},{“timestamp”:”2023-07-05T16:50:57.975Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-07-05 18:50:57+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”title”:”Due esplosioni nel tribunale di Kiev, ci sono vittime”,”content”:”

Due esplosioni hanno scosso il tribunale di Shevchenkiv a Kiev, provocando vittime. Secondo quanto riferito dai media ucraini, uno degli ordigni – probabilmente una granata – sarebbe stato fatto esplodere da Ihor Humenyuk, accusato di un attacco terroristico avvenuto nei pressi della Verkhovna Rada il 31 agosto 2015. Stando a Suspline, l’uomo si è barricato in una delle aule del tribunale ed è in corso “un’operazione speciale”.

“,”postId”:”3e8a986c-cc02-4ded-b567-07246ba56635″},{“timestamp”:”2023-07-05T16:39:50.488Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-07-05 18:39:50+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”title”:”Un’altra esplosione al tribunale di Kiev, ci sono feriti”,”content”:”

I media ucraini riferiscono di un’altra esplosione nel tribunale di Shevchenkiv a Kiev. Unian, in particolare, fa sapere che un poliziotto è uscito fuori dall’edificio chiedendo un’ambulanza mentre due persone sarebbero state portate via in barella.

“,”postId”:”c807bf80-476a-435e-b2ed-f4ce756ff867″}]}” query='{“live”:true,”configurationName”:”LIVEBLOG_CONTAINER_WIDGET”,”liveblogId”:”3f72eab9-09b0-4a92-ae62-65b3275fc49d”,”tenant”:”tg24″,”page”:1}’>

Two explosions rocked the court of Shevchenkiv in Kiev in the afternoon, causing the wounding of some officers. According to reports from the Ukrainian media, at least one of the bombs – probably a grenade – was detonated by Ihor Humenyuk, accused of a terrorist attack that took place near the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament, ndr) on August 31, 2015. The bomber died after blowing himself up. Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping personally warned Putin, urging him to back down from the veiled atomic threats. Zelensky: ”We have information from our intelligence that the Russian army has placed objects similar to explosives on the roof of the Zaporizhzhia plant'”. For its part, however, the Kremlin accuses Kiev and speaks of “a high risk of Ukrainian sabotage in Zaporizhzhia “.

Insights:

To receive Sky TG24 news:

The newsletter on the most read news (click here) Notifications on Facebook Messenger (click here) Audio news with news headlines (click here)

LIVE

1 minute ago

This liveblog ends here

30 minutes ago

To receive Sky TG24 news:

The newsletter on the most read news (click here) Notifications on Facebook Messenger (click here) Audio news with news headlines (click here)

23:00

Wagner, between exile in Belarus and Africa: how Prigozhin’s army will change

The head of the Russian militia is already serving his “exile” in the country of Minsk, as confirmed by President Lukashenko. And his soldiers, estimated at around 25,000? “”We are a short distance from the Belarusian border with Ukraine”, says their head of heavy weapons training. And he adds: the militia “works in Syria, Libya, the Central African Republic, Mali”.

22:40

Kiev’s 007: “The Russian FSB has been instructed to kill Prigozhin”

This was reported by the head of Ukrainian military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, during an interview with “The War Zone”, quoted by the Ukrinform agency. “Will they be able to carry out the order? Will they have the courage to carry out that order?” he wondered. READ THE ARTICLE

22:20

Putin, causes crowds to discuss in Dagestan between selfies and handshakes

The Russian president, on his first exit from Moscow after Wagner’s attempted mutiny, appears among an adoring crowd. An unprecedented behavior that pushes some to cast doubts on whether it is the real Putin. VIDEO

22:00

William Burns of the CIA in June in Kiev to learn about peace terms

As revealed by the Washington Post, the director of American intelligence was in Kiev last month where he met in great secrecy with military leaders and President Zelensky, to get their opinion on the progress of the war and on the conditions they intend to impose for a possible ceasefire within the year. “Russia will negotiate only if it feels threatened,” said a senior Ukrainian official. READ THE ARTICLE

21:40

Ukraine, rush of Russians to buy houses in Mariupol

The symbolic city of the first phase of the war moves the Russian real estate market. House sales and rental sites flourish in the center overlooking the Azov Sea. Moscow claims to have renovated, in March of this year, 1,829 buildings and reconstructed 36 condominiums with an average price per apartment of around three million rubles, the equivalent of 30,000 euros. READ THE ARTICLE

21:20

Yevgeny Prigozhin, who is the head of the Wagner mercenary group

Oligarch converted to military leader, he was known as “Putin’s cook” because he was considered very close to the Russian president and for his numerous restaurant and catering activities. After months of fighting in Ukraine, in June 2023 he issued a threat to Moscow saying he wanted to overthrow the Russian military leadership. THE PROFILE

21:00

Ukraine-Russia war, simulated atomic disaster in Zaporizhzhia

The exercises are used to prepare the country for a possible nuclear accident caused by a terrorist attack, said Energoatom, the Ukrainian state company for atomic energy which operates on the plant. READ THE ARTICLE

20:52

Bulgaria: doubts about Zelensky’s visit announced for tomorrow

There is still no official confirmation from the Sofia authorities on whether and when the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky would visit Bulgaria. Local media yesterday announced that, according to diplomatic sources, the Ukrainian president would arrive in Sofia tomorrow at the invitation of the Bulgarian government. Bulgarian Defense Minister Todor Tagarev said today that a visit by Zelensky to Bulgaria has been in preparation for some time. At the same time, he expressed his regret that this project has become public knowledge, and he does not rule out the possibility that the visit may be postponed for this reason. Tagarev specified that Zelensky is the head of state of a country at war and his visit abroad should be kept in complete secrecy until his arrival.

20:40

NATO: Zelensky, ‘may our common security prevail in Vilnius’

“Exactly one week until the key day of the NATO summit in Vilnius. That means one week until the key moment for our common security in Europe. We are working with our partners as much as possible to ensure that our common security prevails in Vilnius. It all depends on our partners.” This was stated by the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, in his usual evening speech.

20:40

Russia, what the videos of the Wagner group march on Moscow reveal

Sky News and the Center for Information Resilience (CIR) have verified more than 130 videos of the advance of the convoy led by Prigozhin towards the Russian capital, an event that has gone viral on social networks and is comparable, in terms of amount of material, to what dates back to the early days of the conflict. THE DEEPENING

20:20

Russian soldier commits suicide in order not to return to the front in Ukraine

A Russian soldier, originally from Tatarstan in the European part of Russia, hanged himself in his apartment as he was about to be sent back to the front in Ukraine after a five-month leave. Several media reported it, including Radio Liberty and Radio Swoboda. On May 21, Alfred Galimov returned to the apartment he shared with his girlfriend in Naberezhnye Chelny, a city on the Volga River, after a day of military exercises in the regional capital, Kazan. A member of the Alga battalion, a unit made up mostly of men recruited in Tatarstan, the 34-year-old was due to be sent back to war in Ukraine. The next morning he was found hanged in his bathroom without having left any note even though a relative reported that he was worried about going back to the front: “he didn’t want to go back to war”,

20:00

Kiev: “Reconquered territories north of Bakhmut”

Ukrainian forces have recaptured “a number of territories” north of Bakhmut. This was reported by the commander of the ground forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, in an update on Telegram. “Bakhmut’s direction. Defense forces are making progress. Shock units of the 10th Edelweiss Brigade are storming Russian positions on the northern approaches to Bakhmut. A number of territories have been recaptured and a significant amount of force enemy has been destroyed,” he wrote, posting a video of the fighting.

19:49

Lithuania: “Ukraine will receive substantial support in Vilnius”

“At the NATO summit in Vilnius, Ukraine will receive substantial support, even if not corresponding to all of Kiev’s requests”. The Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda declared it today during an interview. The discussions will lead to the elaboration of “a clear and sufficiently authoritative platform to manage bilateral relations between Ukraine and NATO in an effective and fruitful manner”, said Nauseda, adding that he is convinced that “the relations between Ukraine and NATO will intensify in all sectors”. This intensification of relations, added the Lithuanian president, is already taking place: “the Ukrainians are learning to manage Western equipment and technologies, they are doing it extraordinarily quickly. This will make the connection between Ukraine and NATO even more elastic” .

19:25

Perpetrator of the explosion accused of a bombing in 2015

The man who caused the explosion in the district court of Kiev is Igor Humenyuk, accused of being responsible for a terrorist attack near the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) on August 31, 2015, the Minister of Ukrainian insider Igor Klymenko, Ukrainska Pravda reported. 4 soldiers died in the attack and over 130 people were injured by the explosion of grenades. According to what was reconstructed by the Ukrainian newspaper, Humenyuk’s hearing was scheduled for today. After the meeting, according to initial information, he detonated unidentified bombs in the toilet and tried to escape. Subsequently, he barricaded himself in a room and while the security forces attempted to arrest him, there was another explosion after which Humenyuk himself died and two agents were injured in the legs.

19:10

IAEA: “No mines in Zaporizhzhia, but more checks are needed”

IAEA technicians present at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, controlled by Russian troops but in Ukraine, and who have inspected parts of the facility in recent days, including sections of the perimeter of the large cooling basin “have so far found no visible indication of mines or explosives”. This is what we read in a note from the UN agency, which however also highlights the need for “greater access” to the structure “to be certain”.

19:08

Kyiv: the person responsible for the explosion in court died

The perpetrator of the explosion at the Shevchenkiv district court of Kiev “died on the spot. According to preliminary information, he blew himself up”. The Ukrainian Interior Minister Igor Klymenko writes on Telegram, adding that, during the assault on the building, two agents of the Kord (special police forces) were injured”.

18:50

Two explosions in the Kiev court, there are victims

Two explosions rocked the Shevchenkiv courthouse in Kiev, killing people. According to Ukrainian media reports, one of the devices – probably a grenade – was detonated by Ihor Humenyuk, accused of a terrorist attack that took place near the Verkhovna Rada on August 31, 2015. According to Suspline, the man barricaded himself in one of the courtrooms and a “special operation” is underway.

18:39

Another explosion at the courthouse in Kiev, there are injured

Another explosion in the Shevchenkiv court in Kiev is reported by Ukrainian media. UNIAN, in particular, reports that a policeman came out of the building asking for an ambulance while two people were allegedly taken away on a stretcher.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

