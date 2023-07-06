War Ukraine Russia, the latest news today 6 July. DIRECT

The mayor Andriy Sadovyi gave the news of the raid that took place hundreds of kilometers from the front of the fighting between Ukrainian and Russian troops. Zelensky promises a “tangible answer”. Several explosions were also heard in the Ukrainian city of Lvov and in the Ternopol region

“Le truppe ucraine hanno tentato un attacco nell’area di Kupyansk, ma sono state respinte e si sono ritirate subendo perdite”. Lo ha detto alla Tass un portavoce dell’esercito russo. “Nell’area vicino all’insediamento di Novoselovskoye – ha detto – il nemico ha cercato di attaccare le nostre forze, che hanno però neutralizzato l’assalto costringendo i soldati ucraini a ritirarsi”.

Ci saranno “conseguenze” dopo il raid notturno delle forze russe sulla città di Leopoli. Lo ha affermato il presidente ucraino Volodymyr Zelensky in un video postato su Telegram dove ha annunciato una “risposta tangibile al nemico”. “Sfortunatamente – ha aggiunto mostrando le foto degli edifici distrutti – ci sono morti e feriti”.

Diverse esplosioni sono state udite nella città ucraina di Lvov e nella regione di Ternopol. Lo riferisce la Tass citando il canale televisivo TSN, secondo cui le autorità locali spiegano le esplosioni con l’azionamento dei sistemi di difesa aerea. All’inizio della giornata sono stati emessi avvisi di raid aereo in tutte le regioni ucraine.

Tre persone sono morte dopo che un missile ha colpito un condominio nella città fi Leopoli, nell’Ucraina occidentale. “Già tre morti”, ha scritto su Telegram il sindaco Andriy Sadovyi dopo un attacco missilistico a centinaia di chilometri dal fronte dei combattimenti tra truppe ucraine e russe.

Four people have died after a missile hit an apartment building in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. Zelensky promises a “tangible answer”. Explosions also in Lvon, in the Ternopol region. High tension on the Zaporizhzhia plant, still at the center of a rebound of accusations between Kiev and Moscow. Ukraine is asking for “immediate action by the international community”, while once again issuing indications to citizens on how to defend themselves against possible nuclear radiation.

2 minutes ago

Moscow: attempted attack in the Kupyansk area rejected

“Ukrainian troops attempted an attack in the Kupyansk area, but were repulsed and retreated with losses.” A spokesman for the Russian army told TASS. “In the area near the Novoselovskoye settlement – he said – the enemy tried to attack our forces, but they neutralized the assault forcing the Ukrainian soldiers to retreat”.

20 minutes ago

Zelensky announces ‘consequences’ after Lviv raid and shares video of destroyed buildings

21 minutes ago

Zelensky: “tangible response” after raid in Lviv

There will be “consequences” after the night raid of Russian forces on the city of Lviv. This was stated by the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in a video posted on Telegram where he announced a “tangible response to the enemy”. “Unfortunately – he added, showing the photos of the destroyed buildings – there are dead and wounded”.

41 minutes ago

Explosions in Lvon, Ternopol region

Several explosions were heard in the Ukrainian city of Lvov and in the Ternopol region. This was reported by the Tass quoting the TSN television channel, according to which the local authorities explain the explosions with the activation of the air defense systems. Air raid warnings were issued in all Ukrainian regions earlier in the day.

41 minutes ago

Rocket attack in Lviv, three dead

Three people have died after a missile hit an apartment building in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. “Already three dead,” Mayor Andriy Sadovyi wrote on Telegram after a rocket attack hundreds of kilometers from the front of fighting between Ukrainian and Russian troops.

