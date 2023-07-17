War Ukraine Russia, the latest news today July 17th. DIRECT

Russian media speak of two victims after the Kiev attack on the Crimean bridge, which took place during the night. A bay would have collapsed, there would also be a wounded person. Stop the car traffic. The explosions could have been caused by a Ukrainian attack with sea drones: the pro-Russian channel “Grey Zone” writes on Telegram.n

The grain deal with Russia expires today.

n

There is still a clash between Kiev and Moscow over the use of cluster bombs. Supplying and using them to Ukraine “should be considered a crime,” Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview filmed by Tass, stressing that Moscow too “has a sufficient stock of such bombs,” which “has not so far used”, but “if they are used against us, we reserve the right to use them as a mirror measure to those actions”. And the US warns: “Ukraine will use cluster bombs soon”.

n

The leader of Moscow then stated that the Ukrainian counter-offensive “is not successful”, evaluating instead “positively” the course of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine where the Moscow army “is acting in a heroic”.

nn

Insights:

n

· Russia, the march of the rebels without firing a shot. What happened

n

· Exploded dam in Ukraine: the event and its consequences. Interactive maps

n

· Tactical nuclear weapons: what they are, the differences with the strategic ones, the effects

n

· Why Moscow invaded Ukraine, from historical reasons to tensions with NATO

n

· Zelensky’s story from former comedian to wartime president. PHOTO

n

To receive Sky TG24 news:

n

The newsletter on the most read news (click here)

n

· Notifications on Facebook Messenger (click here)

n

Audio news with news headlines (click here)

“,”postId”:”88d18b9d-0bf5-4b2b-9905-ac18558834cb”}],”post”:[{“timestamp”:”2023-07-17T05:46:00.010Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-07-17 07:46:00+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”title”:”Kiev, 355 attacchi aerei russi sull’Ucraina in una settimana”,”content”:”

Le forze russe hanno lanciato nell’ultima settimana 15 missili, 86 droni kamikaze Shahed e 355 attacchi aerei sul territorio ucraino: lo ha reso noto su Telegram la la viceministra della Difesa ucraina Hanna Malyar.

“,”postId”:”9700cd45-a2ad-4ef8-82d6-0a8d35a18aad”},{“timestamp”:”2023-07-17T05:42:00.375Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-07-17 07:42:00+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”title”:”Kyiv Independent: “Ponte di Crimea, udite almeno due esplosioni””,”social”:{“socialType”:”twitter”,”src”:” 07:37:06+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”title”:”Ucraina, colpito ponte di Crimea intorno alle 3 di notte”,”content”:”

Il ponte che collega la Crimea con la Russia è stato colpito da due attacchi attorno alle 3 di questa mattina. Secondo i primi rapporti, almeno due persone sono state uccise e un’altra ferita. Lo scrive la Cnn, citando il governatore di Krasnodar Veniamin Kondratiev, che ha dichiarato su Telegram che è stato allestito un centro di crisi per coordinare i servizi di emergenza e soccorrere coloro che sono bloccati nel traffico nei pressi del ponte.

n

Le esplosioni sono state udite alle 3,04 e alle 3,20 ora locale, ha scritto su Telegram Il canale pro-Wagner ‘Zona grigia’ e il blogger della Crimea TalipoV Online Z. I video pubblicati su Telegram dal notiziario russo Baza, Grey Zone e altri media della Crimea sembrano mostrare una parte del ponte crollata e un veicolo danneggiato.

“,”postId”:”566a46fb-09cc-4998-9a45-76132c272ace”},{“timestamp”:”2023-07-17T05:31:52.221Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-07-17 07:31:52+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”title”:”Media: “Ponte di Crimea colpito da due droni marini ucraini””,”content”:”

Le esplosioni che hanno danneggiato il ponte di Crimea la notte scorsa potrebbero essere state provocate da un attacco ucraino con droni marini: lo scrive su Telegram il canale filorusso Grey Zone, che pubblica alcune immagini della parte del ponte distrutta. “Immagini della distruzione del ponte di Crimea a seguito di quello che si ritiene essere un attacco da parte di due sommergibili autonomi senza equipaggio del ministero della Difesa ucraino”, si legge nel testo del messaggio.

nn”,”postId”:”8dff41a7-423a-4056-a221-f0be60bdc153″},{“timestamp”:”2023-07-17T04:47:00.286Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-07-17 06:47:00+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”title”:”Attacco di Kiev sul ponte di Crimea, due morti”,”content”:”

Il governatore dell’oblast russa di Belgorod, Vyacheslav Gladkov, ha confermato la morte di un uomo e una donna della regione a seguito di “un’emergenza” sul Ponte di Crimea. La figlia minore della coppia è rimasta ferita nell’incidente, secondo quanto scrive Gladkov su Telegram. Le autorità del territorio russo di Krasnodar riportano da parte loro la notizia di un “bambino che ha riportato un trauma cranico di gravità moderata” sul ponte. Media ucraini e russi parlano di due esplosioni avvenute nella notte sulla struttura, mentre le autorità locali ancora non confermano che si sia trattato di deflagrazioni.

“,”postId”:”45c71d1e-3ae5-4b0d-8f57-41a573c77b97″},{“timestamp”:”2023-07-17T04:46:58.924Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-07-17 06:46:58+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”title”:”Guerra in Ucraina, perché Medvedev è tornato a minacciare l’apocalisse nucleare”,”content”:”

Negli ultimi mesi di guerra si sente parlare di rischio nucleare. L’ultima minaccia in ordine di tempo arriva da Dimitry Medvedev, oggi vice Presidente del Consiglio di Sicurezza russo, da sempre al fianco di Putin, a cui ha tenuto il posto da Presidente quando la legge elettorale non consentiva allo zar di rinnovare il suo mandato. IL PUNTO

“,”postId”:”c5ada8fc-d8e3-49fa-932b-574828fefce7″},{“timestamp”:”2023-07-17T04:46:04.388Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-07-17 06:46:04+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”title”:”Lukashenko, chi è il presidente bielorusso definito “l’ultimo dittatore d’Europa””,”content”:”

Alleato di Putin e legato a doppio filo a Mosca da gas e elettricità, il padrone di Minsk era un semplice proprietario di fattoria prima di diventare capo di Stato nel 1994. Diverse le elezioni che gli sono state contestate anche se molte cancellerie europee lo hanno ricevuto con tutti gli onori fino alle elezioni nazionali del 2020, con manifestazioni di protesta sedate a fatica con l’aiuto russo. LA FOTOSTORIA

“,”postId”:”0b5a2374-b98e-4de8-b30e-ba3491dc048c”},{“timestamp”:”2023-07-17T04:45:42.884Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-07-17 06:45:42+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”title”:”Via libera degli Usa al training degli ucraini su F-16″,”content”:”n

“Gli Stati Uniti non saranno di ostacolo all’inizio del training dei piloti ucraini sugli F-16”. Lo ha detto il consigliere per la sicurezza americana, Jake Sullivan, annunciando il via libera che i Paesi europei dicevano di aspettare. “Il presidente consentirà, sosterrà, faciliterà e di fatto fornirà gli strumenti necessari affinché gli ucraini inizino ad essere addestrati sugli F-16, non appena gli europei saranno pronti”, ha dichiarato il consigliere di Joe Biden alla Cnn.

“,”postId”:”ec95158a-890e-4ff6-9f51-72553d7c34ea”},{“timestamp”:”2023-07-17T04:45:24.635Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-07-17 06:45:24+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”title”:”Per ricevere le notizie di Sky TG24:”,”content”:”n

· La newsletter sulle notizie più lette (clicca qui)

n

· Le notifiche su Facebook Messenger (clicca qui)

n

· Le notizie audio con i titoli del tg (clicca qui)

“,”postId”:”268a1981-800b-4411-b7f5-59992d62880c”}]}” query='{“live”:true,”configurationName”:”LIVEBLOG_CONTAINER_WIDGET”,”liveblogId”:”b57e565b-f5fb-4610-9fad-63f8f47d8d0c”,”tenant”:”tg24″,”page”:1}’>

Russian media speak of two victims after the Kiev attack on the Crimean bridge, which took place during the night. A bay would have collapsed, there would also be a wounded person. Stop the car traffic. The explosions could have been caused by a Ukrainian attack with sea drones: the pro-Russian channel “Grey Zone” writes on Telegram.

The grain deal with Russia expires today.

There is still a clash between Kiev and Moscow over the use of cluster bombs. The supply to Ukraine and their use “must be considered a crime”, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview filmed by Tass, stressing that Moscow too “has a sufficient stock of such bombs” which “so far has not used”, but “if they are used against us, we reserve the right to use them as a mirror measure to such actions”. And the US warns: “Ukraine will use cluster bombs soon”.

The leader of Moscow then said that the Ukrainian counter-offensive “is not successful”, instead evaluating the course of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine “positively”, where the Moscow army “is acting heroically”.

Insights:

· Russia, the march of the rebels without firing a shot. What happened

· Exploded dam in Ukraine: the event and its consequences. Interactive maps

· Tactical nuclear weapons: what they are, the differences with the strategic ones, the effects

· Why Moscow invaded Ukraine, from historical reasons to tensions with NATO

· Zelensky’s story from former comedian to wartime president. PHOTO

To receive Sky TG24 news:

The newsletter on the most read news (click here)

· Notifications on Facebook Messenger (click here)

Audio news with news headlines (click here)

LIVE

5 minutes ago

Kiev, 355 Russian air strikes on Ukraine in one week

Russian forces have launched 15 missiles, 86 kamikaze Shahed drones and 355 airstrikes on Ukrainian territory in the last week, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar announced on Telegram.

9 minutes ago

Kyiv Independent: “Crimean Bridge, hear at least two explosions”

14 minutes ago

Ukraine, Crimean bridge hit around 3 am

The bridge linking Crimea with Russia was hit by two attacks around 3 this morning. According to initial reports, at least two people were killed and another injured. CNN writes it, quoting the governor of Krasnodar Veniamin Kondratiev, who declared on Telegram that a crisis center has been set up to coordinate emergency services and rescue those stuck in traffic near the bridge.

The explosions were heard at 3.04 and 3.20 local time, wrote on Telegram pro-Wagner channel ‘Grey Zone’ and Crimean blogger TalipoV Online Z. The videos posted on Telegram by Russian news Baza, Gray Zone and other Crimean media appear to show a collapsed part of the bridge and a damaged vehicle.

19 minutes ago

Media: “Crimea bridge hit by two Ukrainian marine drones”

The explosions that damaged the Crimean bridge last night may have been caused by a Ukrainian attack with sea drones: the pro-Russian channel Gray Zone writes on Telegram, which publishes some images of the destroyed part of the bridge. “Images of the destruction of the Crimean bridge following what is believed to be an attack by two autonomous unmanned submarines of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry,” read the text of the message.

06:47

Kiev attack on the Crimean bridge, two dead

The governor of Russia’s Belgorod oblast, Vyacheslav Gladkov, has confirmed the deaths of a man and woman from the region following an “emergency” at the Crimean Bridge. The couple’s youngest daughter was injured in the crash, Gladkov wrote on Telegram. For their part, the authorities of the Russian territory of Krasnodar reported the news of a “child who suffered a moderate head injury” on the bridge. Ukrainian and Russian media speak of two explosions that occurred on the structure during the night, while the local authorities have not yet confirmed that they were explosions.

06:46

War in Ukraine, because Medvedev has returned to threaten nuclear apocalypse

In the last months of the war we hear talk of nuclear risk. The latest threat in chronological order comes from Dimitry Medvedev, now Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, who has always stood by Putin’s side, for whom he kept his post as President when the electoral law did not allow the tsar to renew his mandate . THE POINT

06:46

Lukashenko, who is the Belarusian president called “the last dictator of Europe”

An ally of Putin and hand in glove with Moscow by gas and electricity, the owner of Minsk was a simple farm owner before becoming head of state in 1994. He has been contested in several elections even though many European chancelleries have received him with full honors until the national elections of 2020, with protests calmed down with Russian help. THE PHOTO STORY

06:45

US green light for Ukrainian training on F-16

“The United States will not stand in the way of starting training of Ukrainian F-16 pilots.” This was stated by the American security adviser, Jake Sullivan, announcing the go-ahead that European countries said they were waiting for. “The president will allow, support, facilitate and in fact provide the necessary tools for Ukrainians to start being trained on F-16s as soon as the Europeans are ready,” Joe Biden’s adviser told CNN.

06:45

To receive Sky TG24 news:

The newsletter on the most read news (click here)

· Notifications on Facebook Messenger (click here)

Audio news with news headlines (click here)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

