War Ukraine Russia, the news. Envoy from China: risk of escalation remains high. LIVE

Average, over 60,000 Russians dead or wounded in Bakhmut

More than 60,000 Russians have died or been wounded in Moscow’s military campaign to capture Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, an anonymous Western official estimates that the total number of Russian dead and wounded in the conflict has exceeded 200 thousand. “We believe Bakhmut’s capture probably cost Russia at least 60,000 men in the Bakhmut-Popasna sector over the course of the year-long battle,” the official told Sky News. This is a “conservative estimate”, he added, specifying that “at least a third (of them) were killed”. Furthermore, according to the official, Ukraine could launch its expected counter-offensive in the coming weeks.