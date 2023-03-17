CNN, Pentagon evaluates costs-benefits of drones on the Black Sea

The United States is conducting an evaluation of its drone operations in the Black Sea area, weighing the costs and benefits of flying after Russia shot down one of its unmanned aircraft, several officials told CNN. The U.S. did not shut down flights altogether while completing the analysis: The Army sent the same drone model, an MQ-9 Reaper, on a mission to roughly the same area of ​​the Black Sea shortly after the collision, they said US officials. The aircraft had the mission of guarding the crash site and monitoring the Russians for debris. But the US military is “closely examining” drone routes and considering how to reduce the risk of conflict with the Russian military, which regularly flies fighter jets in and out of Crimea, officials said. The Pentagon intends to analyze the overall costs and benefits of these missions, comparing the potential intelligence value of a particular route against the risk of an escalation with Russia. Some US servicemen fear that limiting drone routes could impact intelligence gathering related to the war in Ukraine, the senior military official said. But the United States has potential alternatives for intelligence gathering, such as spy satellites. The United States is considering conducting another drone flight over the Black Sea in the coming days, which would be consistent with its typical operational schedule.