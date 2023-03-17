Home Health War Ukraine Russia, today summit on NATO membership of Finland and Sweden. LIVE
Health

War Ukraine Russia, today summit on NATO membership of Finland and Sweden. LIVE

by admin

CNN, Pentagon evaluates costs-benefits of drones on the Black Sea

The United States is conducting an evaluation of its drone operations in the Black Sea area, weighing the costs and benefits of flying after Russia shot down one of its unmanned aircraft, several officials told CNN. The U.S. did not shut down flights altogether while completing the analysis: The Army sent the same drone model, an MQ-9 Reaper, on a mission to roughly the same area of ​​the Black Sea shortly after the collision, they said US officials. The aircraft had the mission of guarding the crash site and monitoring the Russians for debris. But the US military is “closely examining” drone routes and considering how to reduce the risk of conflict with the Russian military, which regularly flies fighter jets in and out of Crimea, officials said. The Pentagon intends to analyze the overall costs and benefits of these missions, comparing the potential intelligence value of a particular route against the risk of an escalation with Russia. Some US servicemen fear that limiting drone routes could impact intelligence gathering related to the war in Ukraine, the senior military official said. But the United States has potential alternatives for intelligence gathering, such as spy satellites. The United States is considering conducting another drone flight over the Black Sea in the coming days, which would be consistent with its typical operational schedule.

See also  Amazon buys One Medical for $ 3.9 billion - it wants to reinvent healthcare

You may also like

What happens next with out-of-hospital intensive care?

Xi Jinping visits Russia from March 20 to...

«The earthquake has nothing to do with it,...

Access to innovative therapies against cancer risks not...

mystery about the new data on the origin...

They enjoy seeing us alone, I’m tired

How to recognize a fresh cucumber in the...

Covid, WHO reclassifies the variants: here are the...

New York patient believed to be cured of...

Carpal tunnel, lumbosciatica, diabetic neuropathy and other diseases...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy