CNN: Putin is preparing for a long conventional war

Russian President Vladimir Putin has changed his plans for the special operation and prepared for a long conventional war in Ukraine, and it has not happened for a short time. He reveals it in a long report by CNN, which also collected the testimony of a former Russian investigative journalist. Since last summer, Putin has transferred control of the conflict from the country’s internal intelligence agency, the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation, known by its abbreviation FSB, and placed it in the hands of military intelligence, the GRU ( directorate-general for military intelligence).

“Since last summer, military intelligence generals have taken on a more important role when Putin realized that this was no longer a special operation, but a conventional war,” investigative journalist Andrei Soldov told CNN. Russian and intelligence expert now in exile in London. And “unfortunately, it means that Putin is preparing the country for a long conventional war.”