An air raid alert was raised in the night in the Poltava, Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions. Ukrainian defenses in difficulty as confirmed by an adviser to President Zelensky: “The defense systems do not resist Russian hypersonic missiles well enough”.
Isw, March 9 airstrike for propaganda only
The March 9 bombing of Ukraine – the largest airstrike by the Russian Federation in 2023 – did not bring any battlefield benefits and is part of a propaganda operation. Analysts from the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) support this, underlining that “the Kremlin probably deliberately launched missiles that the Ukrainian air defense system cannot intercept in order to obtain results in the Russian information space, despite the reduction in stockpiles of such missiles”. In detail, it would be a matter of “revenge” for the terrorist attacks that took place in the Bryansk region, in Russian territory, on 2 March last. On March 9, 84 missiles were fired by Russia on various cities in Ukraine, causing at least 11 deaths and 22 injuries.
Zelensky adviser: air defense in trouble with kinzhal missiles
Ukraine’s air defense systems are “not resisting well enough” to Russian hypersonic missiles, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has revealed, CNN reported. Ukraine’s air defense systems failed to shoot down some of the Kinzhal missiles fired in Russia’s latest strike on Thursday. A total of 84 missiles were fired at Ukrainian infrastructure, including six Kinzhal ballistic missiles that may have managed to evade Kiev’s air defenses, the Ukrainian military has admitted. “They are using hypersonic missiles. They are using new types of weapons and they are also testing our air defense systems,” said Alexander Rodnyansky, Zelensky’s economic adviser, adding that “they are not holding up well enough.”
CNN: Putin is preparing for a long conventional war
Russian President Vladimir Putin has changed his plans for the special operation and prepared for a long conventional war in Ukraine, and it has not happened for a short time. He reveals it in a long report by CNN, which also collected the testimony of a former Russian investigative journalist. Since last summer, Putin has transferred control of the conflict from the country’s internal intelligence agency, the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation, known by its abbreviation FSB, and placed it in the hands of military intelligence, the GRU ( directorate-general for military intelligence).
“Since last summer, military intelligence generals have taken on a more important role when Putin realized that this was no longer a special operation, but a conventional war,” investigative journalist Andrei Soldov told CNN. Russian and intelligence expert now in exile in London. And “unfortunately, it means that Putin is preparing the country for a long conventional war.”
Zelensky, working to restore power lines
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky took stock of the massive Russian attack that took place last night, assuring that work was carried out throughout the day to restore the damaged power lines. “It was a new attempt by the terrorist state to fight against civilization with a massive attack on our infrastructure. There were temporary power, heat and water outages in some of our regions and cities. And six Ukrainians lost their life: my condolences go out to their families”. The most affected areas are those of Kharkiv, Zhytomyr, Odessa, Dnipropetrovsk, Kiev, Zaporizhzhia, the head of state said in his evening speech. “I thank everyone who is working to restore electricity supplies: we continue to demonstrate what Ukraine is capable of”.