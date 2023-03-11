“We have already sanctioned third countries that have supplied Russia with weapons in the war against Ukraine, for example Iran.” This was stated by the president of the European commission Ursula von der Leyen in response to a question from journalists at the White House on the risk that China could supply arms to Moscow. The European leader explained that she had discussed with Joe Biden the danger that Beijing “could provide military support” to Vladimir Putin’s forces.
British Defense: Russians control Bakhmut East, Kiev resists West
Wagner group forces control most of the eastern part of the city of Bakhmut, while the Ukrainians continue to resist in the East and the front line, on the river of the same name that crosses the city, is very difficult for the Russians to overcome. This is what we read in the analysis released today by British Defense Intelligence. “Over the past 4 days, the forces of the Wagner group have taken control of most of the eastern part” of the disputed Donbass city. In the centre, “the Bakhmut River now marks the front line. Ukrainian forces hold the western part of the city and have demolished the most important bridges over the river, which crosses in a north-south direction a strip of open land between 200 and the 800 meters, between built-up areas”. Because Ukrainian units can fire from fortified buildings on the west bank of the river, “this area has become a kill zone, making it very difficult for the Wagner forces to continue their frontal assault westward.”
Kiev: more than a hundred attacks rejected in one day
Ukrainian forces during the last day repulsed more than a hundred Russian attacks in Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiiv, Marin and Shakhtar directions. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, quoted by Ukrinform.
Kiev, environmental damage for over 50 billion euros
As a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, damage to the environment amounting to around 50 billion euros was caused. This is what emerged – as reported by Ukrinform – in Kharkiv during a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee for environmental policy and nature management.
“We count every destroyed tree. And every hryvnia that the Russian Federation will pay us for what they did. Every day we continue to record new damage and destruction.
According to preliminary estimates, the total damage to the environment is already more than 2 trillion hryvnias: this includes soil pollution, air pollution, burned forests and destroyed buildings. Russia is provoking a climate crisis, a nuclear crisis, a humanitarian crisis,” said First Deputy Minister of Environment and Natural Resources of Ukraine Ruslan Grechanyk. Oleksandr Filchakov, head of the Kharkiv regional prosecutor’s office, added: “We record and analyze all crimes in the field of ecology, attacks on industrial facilities, oil deposits.”
Georgia: US security adviser sees President Zourabichvili
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with Georgia President Salome Zourabichvili today. The White House reports it in a note. At the center of the talks is the country’s Euro-Atlantic integration and the reforms necessary to advance Georgia’s candidacy for membership of the European Union. Sullivan and the president also discussed the controversial “foreign agents” bill that has sparked protests in the country, expressing common concern that the measure could hamper the important work of hundreds of Georgian NGOs. Finally, the issue of sanctions imposed by the United States and over 30 allies against Russia was addressed, underlining the need for Vladimir Putin to pay for the war in Ukraine.