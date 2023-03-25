Home Health War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news
Health

War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news

by admin
The UN denounces the barbarism of the conflict in Ukraine: summary executions of prisoners, on both fronts. While the United States addresses conciliatory words to China. “So far no weapons from Beijing to Moscow,” said US President Biden. A rain of bombs continues to fall all over Ukraine and Kiev’s alarm for the Zaporizhzhia plant is growing: “There is a risk of a failure of the cooling systems” and “this could mean a possible Fukushima scenario”. From Russia, the news of a poisoned opponent, once again: Elvira
Vikhareva.

365 days since the outbreak of war in Ukraine

Dossier – War trails

Live news from the Ukraine-Russia conflict

Key points

Kuleba criticizes the UN: “Accusing the victims is unacceptable”

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba criticizes the UN for the report denouncing the violation of the rights of prisoners, on both fronts. “It is unacceptable to blame the victims of an attack”.

The Kerson authorities: “Leave the area near the Dnipro”

Kherson city council sounds the alarm on Telegram. “Russian troops continue to terrorize our community. The settlements near the Dnipro River are suffering the most. Due to the constant attacks, it is almost impossible to guarantee heating and water there.”

Biden: “So far no weapons from China to Russia”

China has so far not supplied any weapons to Russia, despite the fears expressed by Western countries that support Ukraine. This was said in Ottawa – where he is on an official visit – by the American president Joe Biden. “That doesn’t mean they won’t, but they haven’t done it yet – observed the head of the White House – I don’t take China lightly. I don’t take Russia lightly”, he added, stressing however that the information on the their approach have probably been “exaggerated”.

Intelligence Kiev: “Many Russians are leaving Crimea”

“The Russian occupation authorities of Crimea have begun the evacuation of the conquered peninsula”. She said it Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine, specifying that the Russian command and administration on the peninsula are selling a lot of real estate and taking their families out of Crimea. “But private citizens are told: don’t worry, everything is calm, everything is under control and that the ‘special operation’ is going according to plan…”, he added.

