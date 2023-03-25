Biden: “So far no weapons from China to Russia”

China has so far not supplied any weapons to Russia, despite the fears expressed by Western countries that support Ukraine. This was said in Ottawa – where he is on an official visit – by the American president Joe Biden. “That doesn’t mean they won’t, but they haven’t done it yet – observed the head of the White House – I don’t take China lightly. I don’t take Russia lightly”, he added, stressing however that the information on the their approach have probably been “exaggerated”.