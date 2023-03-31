Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was arrested in Russia: he is accused of having collected information for the US government regarding a military-industrial complex in the city of Ekaterinburg. Wrath of Washington calling on all American citizens to leave the country. “We condemn in the harshest terms the Kremlin’s continued attempts to intimidate, repress and punish journalists and civil society voices,” says the secretary of state The blink. Meanwhile, the Turkish parliament has ratified the protocols of Finland’s accession to NATO.
On the ground, from Zaporizhzhia, after a two-day visit to the plant, the head of the IAEA Big launched a dramatic message about the security of the plant, “fighting too intense, it can’t be protected”.
Ukraine commemorates the Bucha massacre
Ukraine today commemorates the anniversary of the Russian withdrawal from the martyred city of Bucha, where Russian troops left behind the cold-executed corpses of civilians, making this location near Kiev the most glaring symbol of the atrocities attributed to the Moscow army.
Kiev: at least 6 Russian missiles on Kharkiv
At least 6 Russian missiles hit Kharkiv in the evening: the head of the regional state administration of Kharkiv Oleg Sinegubov reported. “They are bombing. Do not leave shelters until the alarm is over,” local authorities warn.
Putin signs decree, 147,000 conscripts in spring
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed the decree for the spring recruitment of Russians conscripted into military service. From 1 April to 15 July 2023, it will concern young Russians between the ages of 18 and 27, for a total of 147 thousand people, reports the Russian agency Tass.
Turkey ratifies Finland’s accession to NATO
The Turkish parliament has ratified the protocols of Finland’s accession to NATO. After the Hungarian parliament had approved Helsinki’s entry on March 27, with today’s vote Turkey is the last NATO member to give the green light for Finland to join the Atlantic Alliance. However, Ankara has not yet approved Stockholm’s accession and is asking Sweden to extradite militants believed to be terrorists to start the ratification process.
Beijing: ready for more military exchanges with Russia
China says it is ready to increase exchanges with the Russian army and to deepen mutual military trust with Moscow. This was stated by Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Tan Kefei.
Kiev, attack with kamikaze missiles and drones
Russia has attacked Ukraine with kamikaze drones as well as hitting Kharkiv from the Belgorod region with at least six S-300 missiles. This was announced by Colonel Yuri Ignat, spokesman for the Air Force, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda.
“About a dozen Shaheeds came from the north. The enemy fired several missiles from the S-300 air defense system into Kharkiv from the Belgorod region,” he said.