Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was arrested in Russia: he is accused of having collected information for the US government regarding a military-industrial complex in the city of Ekaterinburg. Wrath of Washington calling on all American citizens to leave the country. “We condemn in the harshest terms the Kremlin’s continued attempts to intimidate, repress and punish journalists and civil society voices,” says the secretary of state The blink. Meanwhile, the Turkish parliament has ratified the protocols of Finland’s accession to NATO.