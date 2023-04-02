Moscow assumes the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council. For one month. And for Kiev it is ‘a shame’. It demonstrates the “complete failure of such institutions,” he says Zelensky. According to British intelligence, Russian forces in Donbass have failed ‘at the cost of tens of thousands of casualties’. Metropolitan bishop Pavel arrested by Ukrainians: ‘He supports Putin’. He denied the allegations, saying it was a political move.
The Wall Street Journal calls for the immediate release of the reporter arrested in Russia
The Wall Street Journal has called for the immediate release of Evan Gershkovich, a Moscow-based correspondent who was arrested on espionage charges. “Evan’s case is a scathing affront to a free press and should spark outrage from all free people and governments around the world,” the newspaper said on Twitter.
The beginning of the presidency of the UN Security Council by Russia proves the “complete failure of these institutions”. This was stated by the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky. “Yesterday the Russian army killed a 5-month-old Ukrainian baby, his parents were injured. It is one of the hundreds of artillery shells that the terrorist state launches every day. Today Russia begins to chair the Security Council of the UN and it is proof of the failure of procedures in world institutions,” Zelensky wrote on Twitter.
“The terrorist state has begun to preside over the United Nations Security Council.” Words from the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky. Speaking of the “failure” of global institutions, Zelensky then said that the reform of the United Nations Security Council was “long overdue”. CNN reports it.