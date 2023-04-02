Zelensky, Russian UN presidency indicates bankruptcy of the institution

The beginning of the presidency of the UN Security Council by Russia proves the “complete failure of these institutions”. This was stated by the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky. “Yesterday the Russian army killed a 5-month-old Ukrainian baby, his parents were injured. It is one of the hundreds of artillery shells that the terrorist state launches every day. Today Russia begins to chair the Security Council of the UN and it is proof of the failure of procedures in world institutions,” Zelensky wrote on Twitter.