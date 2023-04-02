Home Health War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news
Health

War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news

by admin
War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news

Moscow assumes the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council. For one month. And for Kiev it is ‘a shame’. It demonstrates the “complete failure of such institutions,” he says Zelensky. According to British intelligence, Russian forces in Donbass have failed ‘at the cost of tens of thousands of casualties’. Metropolitan bishop Pavel arrested by Ukrainians: ‘He supports Putin’. He denied the allegations, saying it was a political move.

The war in Ukraine, what you need to know

Dossier – War trails

Live news from the Ukraine-Russia conflict

The Wall Street Journal calls for the immediate release of the reporter arrested in Russia

The Wall Street Journal has called for the immediate release of Evan Gershkovich, a Moscow-based correspondent who was arrested on espionage charges. “Evan’s case is a scathing affront to a free press and should spark outrage from all free people and governments around the world,” the newspaper said on Twitter.

Zelensky, Russian UN presidency indicates bankruptcy of the institution

The beginning of the presidency of the UN Security Council by Russia proves the “complete failure of these institutions”. This was stated by the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky. “Yesterday the Russian army killed a 5-month-old Ukrainian baby, his parents were injured. It is one of the hundreds of artillery shells that the terrorist state launches every day. Today Russia begins to chair the Security Council of the UN and it is proof of the failure of procedures in world institutions,” Zelensky wrote on Twitter.

(frame)

Zelensky: “The terrorist state has begun to chair the UN Security Council”

“The terrorist state has begun to preside over the United Nations Security Council.” Words from the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky. Speaking of the “failure” of global institutions, Zelensky then said that the reform of the United Nations Security Council was “long overdue”. CNN reports it.

See also  The risk of hospitalization for Omicron could be much lower than for Delta- breaking latest news

You may also like

Verstappen starts on pole ahead of Russell. Sainz...

New regulations in 2017 in the field of...

those who wear formal clothes are considered more...

Why Marburg disease worries WHO

recommended foods (and how to avoid the 2-6...

Ukraine, direct – Russia takes over the presidency...

The Metropolitan of Kiev and the Louis Vuitton...

Vigevano students in Florence for the meeting with...

Prepare the simple appetizer in a different way

The carol singers visiting the Ministry of Health

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy