At the summit, NATO and the G7 countries reaffirmed their support, including military support, for Kiev. From the US Blinken accuses: Russia has committed “crimes against humanity”. British defense and the US State Department: for Russia in a year of war losses of up to 200,000 men. At the Munich Conference, China surprisingly announces an initiative for peace in Ukraine. “We will present something. And that is the Chinese position on overcoming the crisis in Ukraine. Peace must have a chance,” said Chinese envoy Wang Yi. Sunak and Von Der Leyen: now is the time to double the aid to Kiev”. Tajani to Kuleba: Italy’s position in defense of Ukraine does not change. The councilor: “We are waiting for Meloni, grateful for the help”.
US ambassador to the UN, China would cross the line with aid to Moscow
In an interview with CNN, the US ambassador to the United Nations said it would “cross the red line” if China provided lethal aid to Russia. “We welcome the Chinese announcement that they want peace because that’s what we always want to pursue in situations like this,” he said as reported by the Kyiv Independent. “But we must also be clear that if there are any thoughts and efforts by the Chinese and others to provide lethal support to the Russians in their brutal attack on Ukraine, that is unacceptable,” he added. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Feb. 18 that Washington fears Beijing is considering providing Moscow with “lethal support,” such as weapons.
According to Blinken, the US has already seen Chinese firms provide non-lethal support to Russia. Blinken warned senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi that supplying Russia with weapons “would have serious consequences in our relationship”.
Russian missiles on Kramatorsk
Two Russian missiles hit an industrial area in the city of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region yesterday evening.
Damage is reported but no casualties, according to Mayor Oleksandr Honcharenko quoted by local media.
Allarme antiaereo in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro e Kharkiv
The air raid alarm went off tonight in the Ukrainian regions of Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro and Kharkiv. This was announced by the country’s official anti-aircraft alert portal, quoted by local media.