US ambassador to the UN, China would cross the line with aid to Moscow

In an interview with CNN, the US ambassador to the United Nations said it would “cross the red line” if China provided lethal aid to Russia. “We welcome the Chinese announcement that they want peace because that’s what we always want to pursue in situations like this,” he said as reported by the Kyiv Independent. “But we must also be clear that if there are any thoughts and efforts by the Chinese and others to provide lethal support to the Russians in their brutal attack on Ukraine, that is unacceptable,” he added. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Feb. 18 that Washington fears Beijing is considering providing Moscow with “lethal support,” such as weapons.

According to Blinken, the US has already seen Chinese firms provide non-lethal support to Russia. Blinken warned senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi that supplying Russia with weapons “would have serious consequences in our relationship”.