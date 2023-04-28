War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news

The resolution of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe which “recognizes that the Russian deportation of Ukrainian children constitutes proof of the crime of genocide” is “an important political result”. This was stated on social media by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. “This decision will significantly help our global efforts to bring Russia and its officials, including the head of the terrorist state, to justice for genocide and genocidal policies against Ukraine,” concludes Zelensky. Ukrainian secret services say they intercepted a Russian soldier who allegedly admitted to slitting prisoners’ throats and explained how it’s done.
11 Russian missiles and 2 drones shot down over Kiev
Several Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kiev, have been hit by a wave of missiles launched by Russia. According to local officials, 11 missiles and 2 drones have been shot down by the Ukrainian air defense system. The head of the military administration of the city of Kiev said on Telegram that this was the first Russian missile attack on the capital in 51 days. There were no immediate reports of civilian casualties.
Little girl injured by rocket fragments on a building in Ukrainka
In Ukrainka, a city in the Kiev region about 50 kilometers south of the capital, fragments of rockets fell on a building during a night attack, and a little girl was injured. This was reported by the governor of the oblast, Ruslan Kravchenko, in a post about Facebook. “Unfortunately, fragments of a Russian rocket hit a multi-story building in the city of Ukrainka. As a result, apartments on the fifth and sixth floors were damaged.
The fire was contained at 5.30am. An injured little girl was taken to Okhmatdyt,” Kravchenko wrote, noting that all attacks during the night were repulsed.
Russian missile strikes building in central Ukraine, 3 dead
A Russian missile hit a nine-story residential building this morning, killing three civilians and injuring eight others in Uman, Cherkasy region of central Ukraine, Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak said on Wednesday. by the country’s media. “This morning the invaders attacked the Cherkasy region with cruise missiles in Uman,” Yermak said. In the images and videos posted online, the building is seen in flames and badly damaged.
Bombed Ukrainian cities, two dead in Dnipro
Bombed during the night several Ukrainian cities. There would be at least two dead in Dnipro, in the center of the country, as the mayor said. The victims, Boris Filatov explained via Telegram, are a young woman and a three-year-old boy. The mayor of Dnipro has not yet provided further details on the damage caused to the city by the explosions. The Russian attack started after midnight and hit a wide territorial arc, from the capital Kiev – where the anti-aircraft fire destroyed at least 11 cruise missiles – to the center of Ukraine, up to the southern region of Mykolaiv.
Borrell in Colombia: We all want peace except Russia
The High Representative for Foreign Policy of the European Union, Josep Borrell, before leaving Colombia at the end of an official visit, launched an appeal from Bogota for global peace, even if he regretted that not everyone wants the same what, claiming that Russia is still engaged in its military escalation against Ukraine. “It seems that we all want peace – he said at the press conference – all except Russia, because it has said it wants to continue until its military objectives are achieved”. This aggression “must be stopped and Ukraine must be helped to defend itself”, he then said, underlining that “the war continues” and that Russia “continues to bomb the territory of Ukraine and civilians, hospitals, nurseries throughout the Village”. “We must continue – he concluded – to ask for peace, but a just peace. We must continue to ask for a peace that does not make the conflict breaking latest news. We must continue to ask for a peace that avoids the consequences that this war is having for the whole world: the food and energy crisis caused by this war and the blockade of Ukrainian exports”.
Ukrainian services: Russian soldier intercepted, cut the throats of prisoners
In a phone call intercepted by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), a Russian soldier allegedly admitted to repeatedly killing Ukrainian prisoners of war by slitting their throats after interrogating them. The Sbu himself reports it on Telegram, taken up by the Kyiv Independent. “The prisoners of war, once we have had all the information from them, there is no point in keeping them any longer… They must be disposed of”, says the Russian soldier whom the 007 Ukrainians identified as Yevgeny Suchko, from the Russian region of Novgorod, born 1995. Drafted in fall 2022, has been in Kharkiv Oblast ever since, Ukrainian intelligence still claims. In the intercept, the Russian soldier also explains how to slit a person’s throat, adding that he has done it “enough” times. The SBU adds on Telegram that it will “make sure that this war criminal and every other war criminal of the Russian Federation is held accountable”. In recent weeks, a video had circulated showing the beheading of a Ukrainian soldier. Ukraine’s human rights commissioner Dmytro Lubinets told Ukrainska Pravda on April 17 that his office had received “several dozen” videos of alleged executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russian military.