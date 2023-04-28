War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news

Borrell in Colombia: We all want peace except Russia

The High Representative for Foreign Policy of the European Union, Josep Borrell, before leaving Colombia at the end of an official visit, launched an appeal from Bogota for global peace, even if he regretted that not everyone wants the same what, claiming that Russia is still engaged in its military escalation against Ukraine. “It seems that we all want peace – he said at the press conference – all except Russia, because it has said it wants to continue until its military objectives are achieved”. This aggression “must be stopped and Ukraine must be helped to defend itself”, he then said, underlining that “the war continues” and that Russia “continues to bomb the territory of Ukraine and civilians, hospitals, nurseries throughout the Village”. “We must continue – he concluded – to ask for peace, but a just peace. We must continue to ask for a peace that does not make the conflict breaking latest news. We must continue to ask for a peace that avoids the consequences that this war is having for the whole world: the food and energy crisis caused by this war and the blockade of Ukrainian exports”.