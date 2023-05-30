War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news

“The world needs to see that terror is losing. When patriots ensure one hundred percent kill of any Russian missile, terror is losing. When the world increases pressure on Russia, including sanctions, when the isolation of the terrorist, when his former partners are ashamed of any closeness to Moscow, terror is losing”. The Ukrainian president writes it on Twitter Volodymyr Zelensky. “No one else in the world uses weapons against Russian evil more effectively than the Ukrainians. And this is a common global task,” concludes Zelensky.
Ukraine: Drone attack on Moscow with minor damage
The Russian capital suffered a rare dawn drone strike that caused “minor” damage to buildings. This was reported by the mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobianin. “All emergency services in the city have been activated. So far no one has been seriously injured,” Sobianine wrote on Telegram.
New “massive attack” by Russian drones on Kiev. At least one victim. Air raid alarm in Cherkasy, Mykolayiv and Kerson regions
“One person died, an elderly woman was hospitalized, two victims were treated on the spot,” Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said. According to the civil and military administration of the Ukrainian capital, 20 people were evacuated from a stricken building. “The two upper floors are destroyed, there may be people under the rubble.” Air warning sirens sounded during the night in Kiev, but also in Cherkasy (center), Kirovohrad, Mykolayiv and Kherson (south) regions
Ukraine, Zelensky: “Set timescales for how we will move forward”
“As usual, the Chief of Staff and the commanders of the operational directorates reported to the Command. Not only the supply of ammunition, not only the training of new brigades, not only our tactics. But also the terms. This is what which is more important. Timelines on how we go forward. Decisions have been made.” This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his evening message
Kiev, new explosions in the capital
It is the third night of heavy Russian drone strikes for the Ukrainian capital. Explosions heard and the anti-aircraft defense was back in action
Biden: “The attacks on the Ukrainian capital were not unexpected”
US President Joe Biden said Russia’s attack on Kiev in broad daylight was not something “unexpected” and then stressed the need to maintain support for Ukraine for as long as necessary. “That is why we must continue to supply Ukraine with everything it needs,” he told reporters. After months in which attacks on the Ukrainian capital took place almost always at night, yesterday Moscow launched 11 ballistic and cruise missiles against Kiev, causing strong explosions in the city center when intercepted by Ukrainian air defenses. In addition, Russia launched more than 40 kamikaze drones early Sunday, in the largest unmanned attack since the start of the war