War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news

Biden: “The attacks on the Ukrainian capital were not unexpected”

US President Joe Biden said Russia’s attack on Kiev in broad daylight was not something “unexpected” and then stressed the need to maintain support for Ukraine for as long as necessary. “That is why we must continue to supply Ukraine with everything it needs,” he told reporters. After months in which attacks on the Ukrainian capital took place almost always at night, yesterday Moscow launched 11 ballistic and cruise missiles against Kiev, causing strong explosions in the city center when intercepted by Ukrainian air defenses. In addition, Russia launched more than 40 kamikaze drones early Sunday, in the largest unmanned attack since the start of the war