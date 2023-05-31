War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news

“The situation at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is extremely fragile and dangerous.” This is the alarm raised by the director of the International Atomic Energy Control Agency, Rafael Grossi, to the UN Security Council. Meanwhile, the US is ready to announce a new $300 million aid package for Ukraine, which also includes new ammunition for drones
Wsj, towards summit on peace without Russia in July
A summit between Ukraine and its allies that precedes that of NATO in July and aims to develop a peace proposal to end the war is under preparation: the Wall Street Journal reveals it, quoting a adviser to the Ukrainian presidency and diplomatic sources European. The summit would not include Russia’s participation