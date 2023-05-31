War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news

“The situation at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is extremely fragile and dangerous.” This is the alarm raised by the director of the International Atomic Energy Control Agency, Rafael Grossi, to the UN Security Council. Meanwhile, the US is ready to announce a new $300 million aid package for Ukraine, which also includes new ammunition for drones

