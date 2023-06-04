War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news

Moscow: 250 Ukrainian soldiers killed

Also according to the Russian Defense Ministry, Moscow’s forces killed 250 Ukrainian servicemen and destroyed dozens of tanks and armored personnel carriers. “The enemy’s aim was to break our defenses in what he believes is the most vulnerable sector of the front. The enemy has not achieved this aim, he has failed”, the ministry communicated, specifying that there was a presence in the area of ​​the attack Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov.