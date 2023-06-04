Home » War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news
War Ukraine – Russia, today's news

War Ukraine – Russia, today's news

The Ukrainian counter-offensive began from the information first disseminated by Moscow. The operation was launched at a time when the Kremlin forces are facing the blitzes of anti-Putin partisans in the border area. And the Russian authorities are ordering citizens to leave their homes in Belgorod.

  • Moscow: Kiev has launched a full-scale military operation

In Belgorod power plant on fire

An energy plant caught fire following a drone strike in the Belgorod area. This was announced by the governor of the region, specifying that there were no victims.

Smoke over Shebekino, in the Belgorod region (handle)

Moscow: 250 Ukrainian soldiers killed

Also according to the Russian Defense Ministry, Moscow’s forces killed 250 Ukrainian servicemen and destroyed dozens of tanks and armored personnel carriers. “The enemy’s aim was to break our defenses in what he believes is the most vulnerable sector of the front. The enemy has not achieved this aim, he has failed”, the ministry communicated, specifying that there was a presence in the area of ​​the attack Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov.

Moscow: Ukrainian troops failed to break through Russian defenses

Moscow’s Defense Ministry says Kiev’s forces have failed to break through the Russian defenses in southern Ukraine, the offensive in the Donetsk region, conducted with six mechanized and two tank battalions, has been repulsed. Reuters specifies that up to now it has not been able to verify the news given by Moscow with Kiev.

Moscow: Kiev has launched a full-scale military operation

The Russian Defense Ministry reports that the Ukrainian armed forces have launched a large-scale operation. This was reported by the Tass agency.

