Kuleba: “I do not agree with Beijing’s plan to end sanctions”

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmitri Kuleba, believes that in the position paper on the war in Ukraine presented by China “there are various elements on which we agree, but at least one element on which we do not agree, and that is the request for an end to the “unilateral sanctions “. “We believe – says Kuleba, quoted by some media, including Ukrainska Pravda – that sanctions are an important tool”. But in general, “this (Chinese) document is important. We are studying it, we have to do it from the beginning to the end and then draw our conclusions,” said Kuleba. “We have to state it clearly: 141 countries have voted a resolution that defines the principles and key elements of how this war should end. And everything that is proposed outside this resolution must comply with the resolution itself,” the head of Kiev’s diplomacy stressed.