The US ready to show information on the possible shipment of Chinese weapons to Moscow. Blinken announces new sanctions. Zelensky: “There will be negotiations, we need a peace summit”. Der Spiegel, “Chinese kamikaze drones to Russia”. NATO: “Strengthen Moldova’s defense”.
Kuleba: “I do not agree with Beijing’s plan to end sanctions”
Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmitri Kuleba, believes that in the position paper on the war in Ukraine presented by China “there are various elements on which we agree, but at least one element on which we do not agree, and that is the request for an end to the “unilateral sanctions “. “We believe – says Kuleba, quoted by some media, including Ukrainska Pravda – that sanctions are an important tool”. But in general, “this (Chinese) document is important. We are studying it, we have to do it from the beginning to the end and then draw our conclusions,” said Kuleba. “We have to state it clearly: 141 countries have voted a resolution that defines the principles and key elements of how this war should end. And everything that is proposed outside this resolution must comply with the resolution itself,” the head of Kiev’s diplomacy stressed.
Ukraine: the air alert was triggered throughout the country
The anti-aircraft alert has been triggered throughout the territory of theUkraine, as announced by the competent authorities in the country. The alarm is also currently in force in the areas controlled by Kiev in the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.
Belarus, Lukashenko in Beijing from Tuesday: he will see Xi
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, will be on a state visit to China from February 28 to March 2, according to its press service. This was reported by the Belta news agency, reporting that a meeting with the counterpart is scheduled Xi Jinping. “Lukashenko and Xi”, reports Minsk, “will hold talks in narrow and extended formats. The focus will be on the development of trade, economic, investment and humanitarian cooperation, the implementation of large-scale joint projects, interaction in the political sphere and the response to the most acute challenges of the current international situation”.
Biden, if China supplied Russia with weapons, the US would respond
The United States would “respond” should China supply Russia with lethal weapons in the war against Ukraine. Joe Biden said this in an interview with ABC News. “We haven’t seen it yet, but I don’t foresee a big move from China in supplying arms to Russia,” he said. Biden then referred to the sanctions other countries have received after supporting Moscow. “We have imposed severe penalties on anyone who has done this,” he stressed.
Biden, Ukraine doesn’t need F16 for now
“Ukraine doesn’t need F16 jets for now.” Joe Biden said this in an exclusive interview with ABC news. Responding to a question whether this means “never”, the American president replied that “it is not possible to establish exactly what Ukraine will need to defend itself in the future”. “But right now, according to our military’s assessments, there’s no reason to send F16s.”
Biden, warned Xi of the risks of aiding Russia
Joe Biden warned Chinese President Xi Jinping of the risks China would run if it decided to help Russia in its war against Ukraine. “I had a long conversation with him on the subject this summer,” the American president revealed to reporters accompanying the White House.
“I told him it was not a threat but a simple fact: 600 foreign companies left Russia after they saw what happened,” Biden said, underlining that he warned Xi “to be careful if it’s true.” that China‘s future depends on Western investment”.