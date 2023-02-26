The G20 of finance ministers in India ends with a split: China and Russia do not vote in an official statement

The G20 of finance ministers and central bankers in India it closed with a split on the war in Ukrainewith the Chinese and the Russia who did not vote for the official press release at the end of the meeting, thus blocking its publication and forcing India, the current president, to release a summary of the presidency. The text rejected by the two countries repeated what was stated at the end of the G20 in Bali last November. Moscow’s reply: “Our opponents, represented by the United States, the EU and the G7, continue not to slow down their paranoid attempts to isolate Russia, to shift the blame for the problems caused in the field of international security and world economy”.