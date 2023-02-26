Zelensky: ‘Putin will be eliminated by his own entourage’. Biden: “If China supplies weapons to Russia, the US will respond”. EU, tenth package of sanctions
Kiev: counteroffensive in spring, we also liberate Crimea. We will hit munitions depots in Russian territory, in Belgorod
The Ukrainian army will be ready to go on the counteroffensive in the spring: the goal is the liberation of all the occupied territories, including Crimea: “We will stop only when we restore the country within the limits of 1991”, said the deputy head of the intelligence of the Kiev Defense Ministry (GUR) Vadym Skibitskyi, quoted by UNIAN. One of the objectives will be an attempt to “drive a wedge into the Russian front to the south, between Crimea and the Russian mainland”, explained Skibitsky, “Ukraine will hit ammunition depots on Russian territory, including the Belgorod region, attacks start from there”.
Putin: “NATO countries complicit in the crimes of the Kiev regime”
“The NATO countries, albeit indirectly, are complicit in the crimes of the Kiev regime, which, among other things, is bombing residential areas in Novorossia and Donetsk”. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin in an interview with Russia 1.
Zelensky: “Peace is not enough, Ukraine will defend itself for 10 years”
Even if Ukraine were to sign the most stringent of peace treaties, the danger of aggression by Russia could re-occur. It is therefore necessary to build a Ukrainian state that will be able to defend itself in the future: the word of the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, in excerpts from an interview given to the Ukrainian media and reported by the Ukrainian presidential site.
Biden rejects the peace plan developed by China
US President Joe Biden rejects the peace plan developed by China. “If Putin likes it, how can that be a good plan?” he dismisses it by noting that “there are advantages only for Russia in that plan”. According to the head of the White House “the idea that China “negotiates the outcome of a totally unjust war for Ukraine is not rational”.
The G20 of finance ministers in India ends with a split: China and Russia do not vote in an official statement
The G20 of finance ministers and central bankers in India it closed with a split on the war in Ukrainewith the Chinese and the Russia who did not vote for the official press release at the end of the meeting, thus blocking its publication and forcing India, the current president, to release a summary of the presidency. The text rejected by the two countries repeated what was stated at the end of the G20 in Bali last November. Moscow’s reply: “Our opponents, represented by the United States, the EU and the G7, continue not to slow down their paranoid attempts to isolate Russia, to shift the blame for the problems caused in the field of international security and world economy”.
Zelensky, 1877 villages still in Russian hands
There are currently 1,877 Ukrainian towns and villages in Russian hands. This was announced by the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in his speech to the participants of the event of the Federal President of Germany dedicated to solidarity with Ukraine. He brings it back Ukrainska Pravda. “The occupier seeks to increase this number and add millions more broken destinies to those already broken,” she said.
Zelensky, ‘Putin will be eliminated by his own entourage’
The Ukrainian president Voldymyr Zelensky he said he was convinced that Vladimir Putin sooner or later he will be killed by his own entourage: “There will certainly be a moment when the fragility of Putin’s regime will be felt inside Russia. The predators will eat the predator. They will find a reason to kill the assassin, but they will have need a reason,” Zelensky told the reporter Dmytro Komarov who made a documentary one year after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.