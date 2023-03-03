In New Delhi, Russia and China split the G20: the joint declaration on war is skipped, tension over the wheat agreement. On the sidelines of the meeting there was an initial brief contact between US Secretary of State Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov. Confusing reports of alleged “Ukrainian saboteurs” are coming from the Briyansk region of Russia. Putin prepares retaliation.
Russia, Zakharova denies Blinken: “She didn’t talk about Whelan with Lavrov”
US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken did not raise the issue of the release of US citizen Paul Whelan, detained in Russia, during his conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of a meeting of G20 foreign ministers in New Delhi. . Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel. “The US Secretary of State hasn’t even stammered on this point. Everything the State Department said yesterday about Blinken expressing concern about the situation of the American citizen is a lie. Incredible behavior of the US administration,” says Zakharova , quoted by Tass.
Blinken-Lavrov contact, but Moscow holds back on peace: “There is no negotiation”
According to the founder of the Russian mercenary group Wagner Evgeny Prigozhin Russian forces have practically surrounded the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut (in Russian Artyomovsk): in a video speech he called on Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky to evacuate the elderly and children. The Russian media report it. According to Ria Novosti, he called on the Ukrainian authorities to give the Ukrainian armed forces the opportunity to leave the city. A bloody battle has been raging in Bakhmut for weeks, waged practically house to house.
Zelensky: “Military and legal response after the attack on Bakhmut”
The Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky he promised a “military and legal response” to Russia’s attack on the eastern city of Zaporizhzhia, which killed at least four people yesterday. “Russia’s brutal rocket attack on Zaporizhzhia will face our military and legal response. The occupier will inevitably feel our strength,” he said, before adding that the Russian authorities will know “the strength of justice in every meaning of the word”.
The head of Wagner: “Bakhmut practically surrounded, Zelensky withdraw his soldiers”
The strategic Ukrainian city of Bakhmut is “virtually surrounded” by Russian forces. This was announced in a video by the head of the Wagner mercenary group, near the Kremlin, Yevgeny Prigozhin, adding that the Ukrainian forces now have access to only one way out. Also in the video, Prigozhin called on the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, to withdraw his forces from the city.
The Russians blow up the bridge between Bakhmut and Khromove. The Wagners: “We surrounded it”
Russian forces overnight blew up a crucial bridge linking the besieged city of Bakhmut to the nearby village of Khromove. This was reported by CNN quoting the police of the Donetsk region. The bridge is a vital artery for the evacuation of civilians and the replenishment of ammunition. According to the Wagner militias, the city “is surrounded”.
Germany asks Switzerland to re-sell it some Leopard tanks to fill the gaps in the arsenals
Germany has asked Switzerland to sell them some of its tanks Leopard II mothballed, reported Friday the Swiss newspaper Blick, a deal that could allow Berlin to increase its military aid to Ukraine. Germany wants Switzerland to re-sell some of the tanks to the factory Rheinmetall, the newspaper said, which would allow the company to fill the arms gaps of European Union and NATO members. Germany, Poland, Portugal, Finland and Sweden are among the countries sending Leopard tanks to help Ukraine defend against Russian attack, but this has blown “holes” in Alliance members’ arsenals.
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and Economy Minister Robert Habeck informed Swiss Defense Minister Viola Amherd of the project in a February 10 letter. 23, reports the newspaper. They asked their Swiss counterpart to agree to the sale, with assurances that the Swiss tanks would not be transferred to Ukraine itself. Under its neutrality laws, Switzerland is prohibited from sending weapons directly to Ukraine. The Swiss defense ministry said Germany’s request was being considered.
Air alert throughout Ukraine
An anti-aircraft alert has been declared across Ukraine in the last few minutes, according to national media. Meanwhile, monitoring groups report the take-off of a Russian Air Force MiG-31K capable of carrying the Kinzhal hypersonic missile.
Kiev: more than 170 explosions in the Sumy area
More than 170 explosions have been recorded in Sumy Oblast, which borders Russia in the northeast. This was reported by the Kyiv Independent, specifying that ten communities were targeted and several houses and infrastructures were damaged. No casualties are reported.
Meeting between Biden and Scholz at 8 pm Italian time at the White House
The meeting at the White House between Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is scheduled for 2 pm Washington time, 8 pm in Italy. The US administration reports it in a note. There is no joint press conference planned.
Imminent new package of US weapons in Kiev
The United States will soon announce a new package of military aid to Ukraine, worth about $400 million and consisting mainly of munitions. This was reported by Reuters quoting informed sources who confirm what was announced by the White House in the daily briefing. The package, the sources specified, should include rockets for Himars anti-aircraft defense systems, ammunition for Bradley fighting vehicles and armored bridging vehicles.
Strong explosion 120 km from Moscow, possibly a drone
An explosion occurred in Kolomna, 120 kilometers southeast of Moscow. “The explosion in Kolomna occurred in the air. We are most likely talking about a drone. But so far it is impossible to say for sure, since no fragments have been found,” law enforcement agencies told Tass news agency. . An emergency services spokesman said “a number of potential facilities were checked” and “no signs of an explosion were found”.