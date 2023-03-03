Germany asks Switzerland to re-sell it some Leopard tanks to fill the gaps in the arsenals

Germany has asked Switzerland to sell them some of its tanks Leopard II mothballed, reported Friday the Swiss newspaper Blick, a deal that could allow Berlin to increase its military aid to Ukraine. Germany wants Switzerland to re-sell some of the tanks to the factory Rheinmetall, the newspaper said, which would allow the company to fill the arms gaps of European Union and NATO members. Germany, Poland, Portugal, Finland and Sweden are among the countries sending Leopard tanks to help Ukraine defend against Russian attack, but this has blown “holes” in Alliance members’ arsenals.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and Economy Minister Robert Habeck informed Swiss Defense Minister Viola Amherd of the project in a February 10 letter. 23, reports the newspaper. They asked their Swiss counterpart to agree to the sale, with assurances that the Swiss tanks would not be transferred to Ukraine itself. Under its neutrality laws, Switzerland is prohibited from sending weapons directly to Ukraine. The Swiss defense ministry said Germany’s request was being considered.