Russian forces have almost completely surrounded Bakhmut, which has been reduced to rubble after more than seven months of fighting. While in Moscow Putin announces that the apparatus and measures for the fight against terrorism will be strengthened, in the White House US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reiterate their full support for Kiev “for as long as necessary”. And the US State Department formalises the new supplies of ammunition and armored bridging vehicles.
Ukrainian army reinforces lines at Bakhmut: “Numerous Russian attacks repulsed”
Several Russian attacks have been repulsed in eastern Donetsk in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian military says, according to reports from the Bbc. Russian forces claim they are close to conquering the city of Bakhmut, which has been at the center of intense fighting for months now. The commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyivisited Bakhmut on Friday for meetings with local commanders on how to strengthen the front line.
According to British intelligence, the Ukrainians are reinforcing the area with elite units, in 36 hours two strategic bridges were destroyed.
Russian Defense Minister Shoigu visits the Donbass front
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu he inspected a “command post” on the front in eastern Ukraine, his ministry said on Saturday, as the battle for the iconic city of Bakhmut rages on. In a press release, the Russian Defense Ministry explained that Shoigu had “inspected a command post on the front”, in the “Donetsk-South direction”, without specifying the exact place or date of this visit.
Kiev: 69 attacks and one death in one day in the Kherson area
In the Kherson region, the Russians carried out 69 bombings yesterday, using 435 heavy artillery shells and hitting the city of Kherson 4 times: the toll, released today by the head of the regional military administration Oleksandr Prokudin, is one victim. A few dozen of the bombs launched, he wrote on Telegram, hit residential neighborhoods, private buildings and a utility company.
Kiev: Nikopol bombed, no casualties
Russian forces bombed the city of Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region of southern Ukraine this morning, the head of the regional military administration, Serhiy Lysak, announced on Telegramm, as reported by national media. The attack did not cause injuries or deaths, but a business and four homes were damaged, while a power line was cut.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu “has inspected a forward command post of one of the units of the Eastern Group of Forces in the southern sector of Donetsk”, the ministry announced in an official statement. During his visit to the front Shoigu “heard the report of the commander of the group of forces, Colonel-General Rustam Muradov and headquarters officers on the current situation and the actions of the troops.” The ministry also released a video showing Shoigu in a helicopter over the front area in Donbass and meeting with Muradov outside buildings damaged in combat.
The head of Wagner warns Zelensky: “Bakhmut surrounded, whoever fights surrenders or will die”
Ten killed in the attack on Zaporizhzhia, there is also a child
The number of people killed in a Russian missile attack on a residential building in Zaporizhzhia has risen to ten. Among the victims there is also a child. The Department of Emergency Situations in the Zaporizhia region reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform. More than 333 tons of rubble were removed in two days.
Kiev: a Bakhmut situation “critica”
Volodymyr Nazarenko, deputy commander of the Ukrainian national guard, said the situation in Bakhmut was “critical” and that there was incessant fighting. “They don’t care about their losses in trying to take the city. Our job is to inflict as many losses on the enemy as possible. Every meter of Ukrainian territory must cost them hundreds of lives,” he said.
Biden-Scholz: support for Kiev “for as long as necessary”
President Joe Biden welcomed German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to the White House today “to reaffirm the strong bilateral relationship between the United States and Germany.” The White House reports this in a statement, informing that the two leaders “discussed the ongoing efforts to provide security, humanitarian, economic and political assistance to Ukraine and the importance of maintaining global solidarity with the Ukrainian people”. Biden and Scholz “reaffirmed their commitment to impose costs on Russia for its aggression for as long as necessary” and also exchanged “views on other global issues”.