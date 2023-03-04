Ukrainian army reinforces lines at Bakhmut: “Numerous Russian attacks repulsed”

Several Russian attacks have been repulsed in eastern Donetsk in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian military says, according to reports from the Bbc. Russian forces claim they are close to conquering the city of Bakhmut, which has been at the center of intense fighting for months now. The commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyivisited Bakhmut on Friday for meetings with local commanders on how to strengthen the front line.

According to British intelligence, the Ukrainians are reinforcing the area with elite units, in 36 hours two strategic bridges were destroyed.