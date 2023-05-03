War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news. Borrell: “China and India recognize Russian “aggression” on Ukraine”

Defense Minister of Ukraine Oleksy Reznikov: “Preparations for the counter-offensive are in the finishing straight.” Putin ‘remotely’ inaugurates the tram network in Mariupol. Peskov: “US estimates of airborne losses”
Explosion in former border guard training center in Crimea
Russian Telegram channels reported an explosion in Russian-occupied Crimea. The blast, previously located in Sevastopol, would instead have occurred at a former training base for border guards near the village of Shkolnoye, a few kilometers from Simferopol airport, according to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.
China and India vote on UN resolution on Russian “aggression”.
China and India, two countries that have avoided condemning Moscow for invading Ukraine despite repeated calls from Western allies, voted in favor of a UN resolution that explicitly recognizes “the aggression by the Russian Federation against the ‘Ukraine”.
The fact that China and India accepted the use of the term “aggression” in the resolution is a surprising diplomatic development.