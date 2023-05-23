War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news. Kiev: 4 Russian drones shot down in the night

NATO exercises in Estonia

US troops mount an airborne assault. British Marines make a night landing on the beach. French paratroopers drop from the sky after flying across Europe. In Estonia, on NATO’s eastern border, allied exercises in the shadow of Russia’s war against Ukraine. The message is clear. “He says that on short notice we can deploy very quickly,” explains Lieutenant Colonel Edouard Bros, commander of French troops in Estonia participating in exercise Spring Storm. Fifteen months after the start of Russia’s war against Ukraine and one month after the summit of NATO leaders in Vilnius, the alliance is strengthening its eastern defenses.