War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news. Kiev: 4 Russian drones shot down in the night

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the conflict in Ukraine “is entering a critical phase”. Russian attacks in the last few hours have hit the village of Kachkarivka in the Kherson region. The governor of the Russian border region has denounced new air raids after yesterday’s raids. NATO exercises have started in Estonia, consistent with the Alliance’s decision to strengthen the Eastern front.
The governor of the Belgorod region: “The anti-terrorist operation continues”
The counter-terrorism operation launched on Monday in Russia’s Belgorod region, the target of an incursion by armed fighters from Ukraine, continued on Tuesday morning, local governor Viatcheslav Gladkov announced. “The search operation conducted by the Ministry of Defense and law enforcement agencies continues” in the Graivoron district of the Belgorod region, Gladkov wrote in Telegram. “The police are doing whatever it takes,” he said.
The Russian Interior Minister – under Western sanctions – flies to Riyadh
Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, under Western sanctions over war in Syria and Ukraine, has flown to Riyadh for talks with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud. This was reported by the PA, quoting local media, according to which during the meeting the two ministers “discussed ways to improve cooperation on security matters between the interior ministries of the two countries, as well as discussing a series of issues of common interest”.
The governor of the Belgorod region: “Several drones hit us in the night”
During the night, several drones struck the Russian region of Belgorod, on the border with Ukraine, the day after the operation of an armed group that infiltrated the area. This was reported by Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, specifying that the drones hit houses and a government building but did not cause any deaths or injuries.
Kiev: 4 Russian drones over Ukraine in the night, all shot down
Russian forces attacked Ukraine last night with four Shahed kamikaze drones, which were shot down by Ukrainian air defense units, the Kyiv Army General Staff reported. Ukrinform.
Unicef: 60% of Ukrainian mothers refged in Poland have severe levels of stress
A survey by Unicef’s Office for Refugee Response in Poland has revealed that 60% of Ukrainian refugee mothers in Poland are experiencing high or severe levels of stress and that 53% of them have considered accessing, or have already had access, to mental health support from arrival in the country. There
Most of the women who participated in the survey said they felt weak and had considered seeking help from a psychologist.
EU: Spain-Romania-Poland summit to strengthen cooperation
The Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Josè Manuel Albares, will meet his counterparts from Romania and Poland in Valencia today to strengthen exchanges and political cooperation in the fields of defence, security and immigration and asylum in the EU. The aim of the meeting is to discuss expectations and support for the Spanish presidency of the EU Council and analyze the European agenda, security and defence, especially in the context of NATO and the Russian aggression in Ukraine.
NATO exercises in Estonia
US troops mount an airborne assault. British Marines make a night landing on the beach. French paratroopers drop from the sky after flying across Europe. In Estonia, on NATO’s eastern border, allied exercises in the shadow of Russia’s war against Ukraine. The message is clear. “He says that on short notice we can deploy very quickly,” explains Lieutenant Colonel Edouard Bros, commander of French troops in Estonia participating in exercise Spring Storm. Fifteen months after the start of Russia’s war against Ukraine and one month after the summit of NATO leaders in Vilnius, the alliance is strengthening its eastern defenses.