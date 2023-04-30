War Ukraine Russia, today’s news. Kiev attacks the Bryansk region of Russia. LIVE

Kiev: Russian attack on residential buildings in the East during the night

During the night, Russian troops shelled the city of Nikopol, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, in eastern Ukraine, where there was damage to houses and residential buildings and to electricity transmission lines. This was announced by the head of the regional military administration Sergi Lysak quoted by Ukrinform. “In the night Nikopol was hit by enemy artillery. People were unharmed. However, seven detached houses, seven apartment buildings were damaged, and an electric transmission line was hit,” Lysak said.