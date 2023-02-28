Sudden closure of St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo airport to all flights this morning. The authorities have not provided explanations, but press sources have spoken of an unidentified flying object, perhaps a drone. Fighters took off. The airport was then reopened without further clarification. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on a mission to the countries of the former USSR and India. Words of support for Kazakhstan in Astana.
Explosion at a refinery in the Krasnodar region of Russia. Sighted a drone
Explosions were heard last night in the Russian city of Tuapse, in the Krasnodar region, followed by a fire in a local refinery of the Russian government-controlled oil giant, Rosneft: reports Ukrainska Pravda, which cites some Telegram channels in the country. “There was an explosion at the Tuapse oil refinery, then a second one, the windows of nearby houses were blown out, it is not clear what is burning but it appears to be oil drums,” read one of the messages. Local authorities confirmed on the VK social network that there was an explosion at the refinery, adding that there is “no cause for concern”. According to the RIA Novosti news agency, a drone was reportedly spotted over the area before the fire.
Wagner on the attack, the situation around Bakhmut worsens
“The situation around Bakhmut is extremely tense. Despite having suffered significant losses, the enemy has sent its assault units of the Wagner group to try to break through the defenses of our troops and surround the city,” the commander said on social media. of the Ukrainian Ground Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi. Previously, the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, had said that the situation in Bakhmut is “increasingly difficult”.
Russia’s St Petersburg Pulkovo Airport has reopened for flights. Traffic had been suspended without official explanation, but local news channels had reported the presence of an unidentified flying object.
Pulkovo airport St.Pietroburgo suspended all incoming and outgoing flights at the airport, without giving a reason. according to Russian news channels, the reason would be the sighting of an “unidentified aircraft”, probably a drone. This was reported by the city administration on Telegram. The airspace within a 200km radius around the airport is expected to remain closed until 1.20pm local time, TASS reports.
Blinken in Astana: “The US supports the independence and sovereignty of Kazakhstan”
“As you well know, the United States strongly supports Kazakhstan’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.” This was assured by the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, on a visit to Astana, as part of a tour that will also take him to Uzbekistan and India with the aim of countering Russian influence. “Sometimes we say these words but in reality they have no meaning and of course we know that at this particular moment they have even more resonance than usual,” stressed the head of US diplomacy, with a reference to the war in Ukraine. Blinken then reiterated the United States‘ “determination” to make relations with Kazakhstan “stronger than ever”.
Russia has accused the United States and its allies of preparing a provocation with toxic chemical agents in Ukraine and has assured that a consignment of these substances arrived on February 10 in Kramatorsk, the main Ukrainian stronghold in the Donetsk region, annexed by Moscow the last September 30th. According to the commander of the chemical and biological protective forces of the Moscow Defense, Igor Kirilov, preparations for this provocation “are in full swing”.
The situation around the besieged city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine is “extremely tense”: despite significant losses, “the enemy has launched the most prepared assault units of (Group) Wagner, who are trying to break through the defenses of our troops and to surround the city”. He made it known on Telegram, as reported by the Guardian, the commander of the Ukrainian ground forces, general Oleksandr Syrskyi.
Japan announces new sanctions on Moscow
The Japanese government today announced new sanctions against Russia, “aimed at contributing to international efforts to achieve peace.” Tokyo Foreign Minister said he will freeze the assets of 39 personalities and 73 entities of the Russian Federation, one bank and nine people located in the occupied areas of eastern and southern Ukraine, for their involvement in the annexations of these regions. In addition, an export ban has been imposed on 21 entities that could contribute to the improvement of Russian industrial capabilities. Among those sanctioned by Tokyo are the deputy defense minister, Victor Goremikin and the main shareholder of the Kalashnikov company, Alan Lushnikov.
The situation in Bakhmut, a strategic location in the Ukrainian region of Donetsk which has been surrounded by the Russians for several weeks, “is increasingly difficult”. This was admitted by the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky. The enemy is constantly destroying everything that can be used to protect our positions, gain a foothold and ensure defense,” Zelensky said.
The head of Ukrainian intelligence: no signs of Chinese weapons in Moscow
The head of Ukraine’s intelligence services, Kyrylo Budanov, sees “no sign” that China will deliver arms to Russia. He said so in an interview broadcast yesterday on Voice of America radio. “I do not share this opinion,” Budanov said, referring to US allegations – firmly denied by Beijing – that China is considering supplying Russia with weapons to help it in its offensive against Ukraine. “Right now, I don’t think China will agree to transfer arms to Russia … I don’t see any signs of these things being discussed,” he said.
Former boxer Klitschko tests a tank: “A year ago I wouldn’t have imagined driving this vehicle”
Moscow will not reactivate the START treaty if the US does not listen to its reasons
Russia will not return to implementing the START treaty on nuclear weapons until the United States seriously considers Moscow’s positions. This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov
USA: there will be consequences if China supplies arms to Moscow
“It is not in China‘s interest” to supply arms to Russia and the US has “clearly said that there would be consequences”. This was stated by National Security Council spokesman John Kirby in an interview with CNN when answering a question about the possible American reaction in the event that Beijing supplies weapons to Russia for the war in Ukraine.
Kremlin: Putin open to contacts, but France and Germany are not neutral
Russian President Vladimir Putin “was and remains open to any contacts that can help Russia achieve its goals, preferably by peaceful means.” This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov in an interview with the Russian newspaper Izvestia. Peskov noted that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron have repeatedly said they would try to have contact with the Russian president but, Peskov argues, “there have been no requests.” And he stressed that France and Germany are indirectly participating in hostilities alongside Ukraine, which calls into question their possible mediating role in the negotiations.
Sanchez: sending fighters to Kiev is not an option on the table
Sending military fighter jets to Ukraine “is not an option currently on the table” in the discussions between NATO and EU countries that support Kiev: this was stated by the Spanish premier, Pedro Sanchez, in an interview broadcast in the evening from the Telecinco TV channel. “On the other hand, there is the option of providing Leopard tanks, artillery, ammunition, economic resources to help the Ukrainian state itself pay teachers or health personnel, reconstruction work and humanitarian aid”. Last week, Sanchez said after a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev that Ukraine’s request to receive troops from other countries had to be “studied”.