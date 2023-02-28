Explosion at a refinery in the Krasnodar region of Russia. Sighted a drone

Explosions were heard last night in the Russian city of Tuapse, in the Krasnodar region, followed by a fire in a local refinery of the Russian government-controlled oil giant, Rosneft: reports Ukrainska Pravda, which cites some Telegram channels in the country. “There was an explosion at the Tuapse oil refinery, then a second one, the windows of nearby houses were blown out, it is not clear what is burning but it appears to be oil drums,” read one of the messages. Local authorities confirmed on the VK social network that there was an explosion at the refinery, adding that there is “no cause for concern”. According to the RIA Novosti news agency, a drone was reportedly spotted over the area before the fire.