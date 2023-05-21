War Ukraine Russia, today’s news. Moscow: Bakhmut taken. Kiev: still fighting. LIVE

Isw: Russian capture of Bakhmut has no strategic significance

The announcement of Bakhmut’s capture by Russia has no strategic significance, as it will not allow the exhausted forces of Moscow to create a bridgehead for further offensive operations: writes the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) in its daily report on the progress of the conflict, as reported by Ukrainska Pravada. The US research center also believes that the statement of the founder of the Wagner Group Yevgeny Prigozhin about the departure of his mercenaries from the disputed city may be an attempt to mislead Ukrainian troops. “Prygozhin’s victory over Bakhmut’s remaining districts is purely symbolic, even if it were true – writes the think tank -. The last blocks of eastern Bakhmut, which, according to Prigozhin, were captured by the forces of the Wagner group, are of no importance either from the tactically or operationally. Their capture does not provide Russian forces with operationally significant territory to continue offensive operations or with any particularly strong position from which to defend against possible Ukrainian counterattacks.” The study center’s experts also point out that continued Ukrainian counterattacks to the north, west and southwest of Bakhmut will complicate any further advances by Russian troops beyond the city in the near term.