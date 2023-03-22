Home Health War Ukraine Russia, today’s news. Moscow-London tension over uranium munitions. LIVE
War Ukraine Russia, today’s news. Moscow-London tension over uranium munitions. LIVE

Kiev, yesterday rejected 114 Russian attacks in Donetsk

Kiev forces yesterday repelled 114 Russian attacks in Donetsk, in eastern Ukraine: the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kiev announced in its daily update on the conflict. This was reported by the Kyiv Independent. Russian troops continue to concentrate their offensives in Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Mariinka and Shakhtarsk directions, the army said. For its part, the Ukrainian Air Force conducted six attacks on Russian bases, while the ground forces destroyed an ammunition depot, two anti-aircraft missile systems, a radar station and another key unidentified military facility. Yesterday, Russia launched 10 missiles into Ukraine, 32 air raids and 90 attacks with multiple launch rocket systems, targeting civilian infrastructure.

