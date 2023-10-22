War Ukraine Russia, today’s news. Russian missiles on Kharkiv, 6 dead. Moscow offensive in the Avdiivka area

Russian troops have launched a new offensive north of Avdiivka, an industrial town in Donetsk, despite the many losses suffered in this area. And in Kharkiv, the second largest city in Ukraine, a Russian missile hit a postal distribution center in Kharkiv killing six people and wounding 14. In the last few hours, three more civilians have been killed across the country: one man died in bombing of Ukrainian-controlled Nikopol. In Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in central Ukraine, another victim while the man’s wife is hospitalized in serious condition. And a third civilian was killed near Kherson.

The war in Ukraine, what is there to know?

Dossier – War trails

Live news from the Ukraine-Russia conflict

Key points

00:01



Russian missile kills 6 people in Kharkiv

00:15

New offensive north of Avdiivka

Russian troops have launched a new offensive north of Avdiivka that has made minimal progress, according to an analysis by the Institute for the Study of War. The Washington-based think tank cited geotagged footage of pro-Kremlin “military bloggers” on the ground. The renewed offensive comes “despite heavy losses of material and personnel in the area,” the institute said.

00:01

Russian missile kills 6 people in Kharkiv

A Russian missile hit a postal distribution center in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, killing six people and wounding 14, Kharkiv region governor Oleh Synehubov said. Synehubov added that many of the injured were in serious condition in hospital. “This is strictly a civilian building,” Synheubov said. Images of the scene posted on Telegram showed a building with windows blown out and building materials strewn about.