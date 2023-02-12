Sanremo, Antytila: “Thank you Italy, let’s fight for the future”

The Ukrainian band Antytila ​​was also on the stage of the Sanremo final, who performed after Amadeus read the letter sent to the Festival by President Zelensky: “We want to thank you if we are here, on this stage, representing a city that is not so big in Ukraine it is fighting and not giving up and like our whole country, Ukraine is fighting the war that we did not start. We are fighting for our future, our freedom and for our ideals and principles that we have in common with you,” said the artists. “Ukraine fights, resists, Ukraine will win”, they concluded speaking in Italian at the end, before saying “thank you for your support Italy, Grazie mille Sanremo”.