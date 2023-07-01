War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news. Russians attack Dnieper River bridgehead

Russians buy houses in Mariupol: “There is the sea, there will be tourism”

Russians are buying houses in Mariupol after the Russian military forces began rebuilding the city devastated during the siege, which, according to Russian media, is “coming back to life”. The city overlooking the sea seems to be “a good investment”, as evidenced by some buyers, regardless of the occupation and the ongoing war. Russians see a bright future of tourism and real estate boom. “The war won’t last forever,” explains one of the buyers.

Real estate ads are overflowing on the web, emerges from a survey by the independent news site Bumaga Only on VKontakte there are 100 groups with advertisements for the sale and rental of real estate in occupied Mariupol.

It has been since the beginning of May 2022, when there was still fighting in the streets of the city, that these announcements began to circulate. Requests for property, including property “under any conditions”, come from all over Russia, Moscow, St. Petersburg, Krasnodar, Nizhny Novgorod. The Avito site contains 70 ads for properties in Mariupol. 34 of the ads are for apartments, 35 for townhouses and one for commercial space. The average price for an apartment is three million rubles ($34,000). As a result of the long battle for control of Mariupol, 90 percent of the condominiums and 60 percent of the houses were destroyed. 1,348 civilians died, according to UN data, 10,000 according to what Mayor Vadym Boichenko had denounced. Russia claims to have renovated 1,829 buildings and reconstructed 36 apartment buildings as of March this year.