War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news. Ukraine: the most intense attack of 2023 on Kiev in the night

Two oil refineries in southwestern Russia affected

Drones have struck two oil refineries in southwestern Russia near Ukraine, local media and authorities said, the day after a suspected drone attack on the Kremlin. A first fire, now extinguished, broke out in a tank of an oil plant in Ilsky, Krasnodar region, after an attack carried out by an unidentified drone, according to emergency services cited by TASS and RIA Novosti agencies. The local governor, Véniamine Kondratiev, indicated on Telegram that the fire had been confined to an area of ​​400 square meters, then quickly extinguished by the fire brigade around 5am local time (02am GMT). About an hour later, Vassili Golubiev, governor of the Rostov region bordering Ukraine, said a drone had crashed on a local refinery near the village of Kiselevka. According to this source, the drone caused an explosion and a fire that was “immediately” put out by factory staff. “No casualties, damage to structures is insignificant,” Goloubiev said. The governor of the Voronezh region, also bordering Ukraine, for his part indicated on Telegram that the local air defense had destroyed a drone in the early morning hours, with no casualties or damage to report. Russia on Wednesday said it had shot down two Ukrainian drones that had targeted the Kremlin in Moscow, the most spectacular attack Moscow attributed to Kiev since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has denied any attacks. For almost a week, a series of drone attacks and two railway sabotages have hit the Russian regions close to Ukraine and the annexed Crimea, a few days before the military celebrations of May 9, the anniversary of the Victory over Nazism.