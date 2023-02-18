Proof of unity of European leaders in Munich for the Conference on Security with the focus dedicated to Ukraine. “We are the free world. We have to win against Goliath,” Ukrainian President Zelensky said by video link. “Whoever can send tanks to Ukraine should do so now”, urged German Chancellor Olaf Schoz, urging the delivery of the Leopards by the countries that announced them in Kiev and are now hesitant.

“This is not the time for dialogue with Putin, we are willing to make an effort, but we are also ready for a longer war,” said French President Macron, who said he did not believe in Putin’s fall. Also in Munich were NATO secretary Stoltenberg and Chinese Communist Party diplomacy chief Wang Yi, who met Minister Tajani and President Mattarella in Rome. Meanwhile, the Russian government has summoned the Italian ambassador to Moscow, complaining of the “discrimination against Russian artists” and criticizing the “continuous supplies of weapons and military equipment to the Kiev regime”.

However, the decision of the European People’s Party “to cancel the study days scheduled in Naples, following Silvio Berlusconi’s remarks on Ukraine”, as explained by the group leader of the EPP, Manfred Weber, has caused discussion. And yet another political controversy around Berlusconi is served. He replies: “I was only asking to open a table for peace”.

The war in Ukraine, global tensions: what is there to know? Dossier – War trails Live news from the Ukraine-Russia conflict