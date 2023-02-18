Proof of unity of European leaders in Munich for the Conference on Security with the focus dedicated to Ukraine. “We are the free world. We have to win against Goliath,” Ukrainian President Zelensky said by video link. “Whoever can send tanks to Ukraine should do so now”, urged German Chancellor Olaf Schoz, urging the delivery of the Leopards by the countries that announced them in Kiev and are now hesitant.
“This is not the time for dialogue with Putin, we are willing to make an effort, but we are also ready for a longer war,” said French President Macron, who said he did not believe in Putin’s fall. Also in Munich were NATO secretary Stoltenberg and Chinese Communist Party diplomacy chief Wang Yi, who met Minister Tajani and President Mattarella in Rome. Meanwhile, the Russian government has summoned the Italian ambassador to Moscow, complaining of the “discrimination against Russian artists” and criticizing the “continuous supplies of weapons and military equipment to the Kiev regime”.
However, the decision of the European People’s Party “to cancel the study days scheduled in Naples, following Silvio Berlusconi’s remarks on Ukraine”, as explained by the group leader of the EPP, Manfred Weber, has caused discussion. And yet another political controversy around Berlusconi is served. He replies: “I was only asking to open a table for peace”.
Harris meets Macron: Born stronger than ever
“It was nice to meet President Macron again today. Our commitment to Ukraine continues and NATO remains as strong as ever.” This was written by the US vice president, Kamala Harris, on Twitter, after meeting the French president on the sidelines of the Security Conference in Monaco.
Sunak: “Doubling military support”
While our collective efforts are making a difference on the ground, “now is the time to double down on support” to Kiev’s armed forces, Sunak said in anticipation of his speech in Munich. “When Putin started this war he bet on the fact that our determination would fail. Even now he is betting that we won’t have our nerves – adds Sunak -. But then we proved him wrong, and we will prove it again”. At stake is not only the fate of Ukraine. “The stake in this war is even greater than the security and sovereignty of a nation, it concerns the security and sovereignty of every nation – underlines Sunak – because the invasion of Russia, its abhorrent war crimes and its irresponsible nuclear rhetoric are symptomatic of a larger threat to everything we believe in.”
Sunak today in Munich: NATO changes the Treaty to guarantee Kiev
Britain proposes a change to NATO’s Atlantic Treaty to protect Ukraine from future Russian aggression, guaranteeing Kiev “long-term” support. This is what British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak affirms in his speech scheduled for today at the Munich Security Conference, as anticipated by a note from Downing Street. “We have to show that we will stand by their side, willing and able to help them defend their country again and again,” the prime minister added. Sunak also launches an appeal to allied countries to “double” military support for Kiev.
Interview with Ben Wallace, British Defense Minister: “Ukraine must attack, the stalemate favors Russia. Jet to Kiev? Not now”
by Antonello Guerrera
Wagner: “Conquered strategic village north of Bakhmut”
Russian Wagner militiamen have taken “completely under their control” the settlement of Paraskovievka, located immediately north of Bakhmut, located on the M-03 highway, the only major supply route remaining so far for the remaining Ukrainian troops defend the city. This was stated by the head of the private militia, Yevgeny Prigozhin, in a statement released by his press service.
Kiev: Iran instructors in Lugansk for training with new drones
“Another team of instructors from Iran recently arrived in Lugansk to train the Russian army in the use of drones,” the Ukrainian General Staff reported on Facebook, explaining that the Russian army has recently started to combine missile and drone launches over Ukraine to calculate the positions of the Ukrainian air defense. “Moreover, recently, the Russians have started using modified drones – the new warheads have a radial cumulative effect.” Meanwhile, according to Ukrainian media, “Iran has secretly transferred advanced bomber drones to Russia, other than the more well-known Shahed 131 and 136 drones, i.e. attack drones capable of launching air-to-ground missiles and dropping bombs”.
The drone films the anti-aircraft missiles trying to shoot it down
Usa: Biden-Meloni phone call next week
Joe Biden will have telephone talks on Ukraine with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Ukraine next week. US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said so in a press briefing.
Biden’s speech on the anniversary of the conflict on Tuesday 21, like Putin
Joe Biden will give a speech ahead of the first anniversary of the start of the “brutal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine” on February 21 at the Royal Castle in Warsaw, at 5.30 pm local time. He makes it known the White House. It is the same day that Vladimir Putin’s speech is scheduled, a sort of remote challenge. Biden will address “how the United States has mobilized the world to support the Ukrainian people as it defends their freedom and democracy, and how we will continue to stand with the Ukrainian people for as long as it takes.”
Wang: seek solution acceptable to all
Faced with a complicated situation such as that of the war in Ukraine, we must insist on finding a “solution acceptable to all”. This is what the head of diplomacy of the Chinese Communist Party, Wang Yi, said in his conversation with Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani in Rome. “What China has always done is to promote peace and negotiations,” Wang said, according to a statement from Chinese diplomats. The more complicated the situation, “the more it is necessary to insist on political and diplomatic efforts to find a solution acceptable to all parties”.
007 Gb: 50% of prisoners recruited by Wagner died in the war
According to British intelligence, those recruited from among the Russian prisoners by the Wagner mercenary group suffered 50% casualties: one in two of them was reportedly killed in battle in Ukraine. We read in the daily report of the British Ministry of Defense published on Twitter. “The soldiers of the Russian army and private contractors (Wagner) have suffered between 175 and 200,000 dead and wounded, of which about 60,000 killed”. “By standards, these figures represent a high proportion of people killed compared to injured: this is due to extremely rudimentary medical care,” the report reads.
Moscow: NATO’s involvement in the conflict is maximum
The involvement of NATO countries in the conflict in Ukraine is maximum: Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a briefing. “NATO countries are playing innocent, trying to prove that they are not part of the conflict. The involvement of NATO countries is maximum, they have been carrying out provocative activities for many years. Now they directly control the leadership of the Kiev regime”.
Tajani: Xi will give peace speech in view of February 24th
Chinese President Xi Jinping will make “peace speech” on the anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine. This is what was reported by the head of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs of the Communist Party of China, Wang Yi, to Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani. “He insisted on peace – Tajani said – he said that China wants peace, I hope that China will put real pressure on Moscow”.
Intelligence NATO: “Moscow struggles to mount the offensive”
The Russians are facing “enormous difficulties” in setting up the February offensive to mark the first anniversary of the conflict. NATO intelligence reports it on the latest developments. In Bakhmut, the Ukrainians are “under pressure” but the Russians are paying “astronomical costs” in terms of human lives, with about “2,000 soldiers” dying last weekend alone to wrest “a few meters”. Furthermore, the offensive is not unraveling along the entire front but on “small pressure points”. Russian troops are “badly equipped and badly trained” and at the moment the Ukrainians seem to have the situation “under control”.
Kiev: “10 thousand Russian soldiers on the border with Sumy”
Ten thousand Russian soldiers are concentrated in Russian territory on the border of Sumy in northeastern Ukraine. The Times reports it, citing Ukrainian soldiers on guard duty in the region. “Across the border from Sumy, 10,000 Russian soldiers are concentrated. This is the largest concentration there has ever been here,” reports the Times, quoting Ukrainian Armed Forces lieutenant Andrii Gulakov. Gulakov added that the Russians have built a field hospital on their premises and this indicates the fact that the Russians are planning offensive actions.