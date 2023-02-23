Home Health War Ukraine Russia. UN, resolution approved for a ‘complete and just’ peace. LIVE
War Ukraine Russia. UN, resolution approved for a 'complete and just' peace. LIVE

War Ukraine Russia. UN, resolution approved for a 'complete and just' peace. LIVE

Ukraine, tomorrow the world in prayer for peace

“Tomorrow our whole Church, both in Ukraine and in the settlements, will stand before the face of God in a prayer vigil. Our TV “Gyve TV” will start the prayer telethon of before the face of God at 12:00 a.m. Kyiv. This period of time, 12 hours of continuous prayer, will be the time of our unity and solidarity of Ukrainians from all over the world“. This was announced by the major archbishop of Kiev Shevchuk. “At 12 noon Kyiv time, our prayer will start in the Kyiv Patriarchal Cathedral, then the relay will move on to Kharkiv followed by Zaporizhzhia, Odessa, Kherson, Irpin, Melbourne in Australia, Przemyśl in Poland, Rome in Italy, Winnipeg in Canada , Philadelphia in the United States of America, and then Buenos Aires in Argentina,” explains Sviatoslav Shevchuk. Shevchuk recalls that in this year, “the year of great tragedies, these days we are trying to better understand and even reflect on the great tragedy that has occurred. But already today we can say that this year about 700 medical assistance centers, hospitals, polyclinics are were attacked by Russian criminals. During the year, around 500 churches, houses of prayer, mosques and synagogues were destroyed. A severe blow was dealt to the heritage of civilization, culture, education, science and spiritual life that our homeland Ukraine was proud of. Thousands killed, thousands, tens of thousands injured. Maybe we don’t know all the numbers yet.”

