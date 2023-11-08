Home » War Ukraine Russia. Von der Leyen: We recommend negotiations for Kiev’s membership of the EU. LIVE
War Ukraine Russia. Von der Leyen: We recommend negotiations for Kiev’s membership of the EU. LIVE

“We spoke with full convergence and harmony about international crises such as the one which saw the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: we found ourselves in agreement, President Yeol and I, in condemning this aggression, in confirming support for the Ukraine and hope that a just, stable, lasting, effective peace solution will soon be reached and that we can think in this way, also with our collaboration, about the reconstruction of that country so devastated by war”. This was stated by the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, at the end of the meeting in Seoul with the President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol.

