War Ukraine Russia. Wagner: 'Bakhmut is ours'. Kiev: 'Russians close to control'. LIVE

“Democracy has spoken, the Finnish people have voted and the celebration of democracy is always a beautiful thing.” Thus the outgoing Finnish premier Sanna Marin admitted the defeat of her social democratic party, which arrived third, with 19.9%, after the centre-right coalition, Ncp which obtained 20.8% and the far-right nationalist party Finns which he had 20.1%.
The NCP leader, Petteri Orpo, exulted in “the great victory, the strong mandate for our policies”, adding that his party will lead the talks for the creation of the coalition. The 53-year-old former finance minister said that his country, which is expected to officially join NATO in a few days, will confirm its strong support for Ukraine. “The first thing to Ukraine, we stand by your side – he said – we cannot accept this terrible war, we will do everything possible to help Ukraine, the Ukrainian people because they fight for us”.

