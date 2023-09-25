Warding Off Alzheimer’s: Six Habits to Adopt for a Healthy Mind

Alzheimer’s is a bad disease, but its advance can be counteracted with good habits: here’s what you can do right away.

As often happens when you encounter degenerative diseases that affect the brain, you end up in a dark abyss from which you can never return. Everything becomes a great suffering initially for us, then for all the people who assist us and are around us and are forced to see us fade more and more, losing a little piece every day. One of the worst and most widespread diseases, unfortunately, is Alzheimer’s.

How to ward off Alzheimer’s with 6 habits to adopt as soon as possible

Taking care of your mental health as much as your physical health should be known to everyone by now, yet this is not the case today. There is a lot of prevention for certain types of scary diseases such as cardiovascular diseases and so we stop smoking, do sport every day and eat well and healthily. Yet we don’t think about diseases that alter brain function such as dementia and Alzheimer’s. But perhaps you don’t know that even those can be partially prevented. For example, putting these six precious tips into practice.

1. Eliminate bad habits

Some “vices” are not only harmful in the moment, but also have negative effects on the brain in the long term. Stop smoking and limit your alcohol consumption. Of course, avoid using any type of drug.

2. Eat well

Proper nutrition is not only excellent for the body, but also for the brain. The heart is positively affected and so is your brain function. A healthy, balanced diet without eliminating entire categories of foods.

3. Do sports

Sport and physical activity in general are not only fundamental for psychophysical well-being, but it is scientifically proven that they also have a positive effect on warding off cognitive degeneracy. Do a little sport, what you can, but every day on a regular basis.

4. Keep your brain trained

Do crosswords, read, study a topic you like, draw, do a puzzle: in short, employ your brain every day by keeping it active. Consistent, daily exercise can have incredibly positive effects on your brain and overall well-being.

5. Stay social

Loneliness is a great enemy of degenerative brain diseases such as dementia or Alzheimer’s. Keep in touch with your relatives, friends, or people you love. Surround yourself with people to interact with, take walks among people. In short, don’t isolate yourself!

6. Don’t skip doctor visits

Keep yourself healthy in general by regularly checking your cholesterol, weight, blood pressure and don’t think that you will always think about it tomorrow. Don’t skip visits, especially if recommended by your doctor.

Even if to date there is still no cure that can make the disease process reversible, it can certainly be prevented with some precautions and small changes to your lifestyle that will ward off cognitive degeneracy. Here you are six good habits you should adopt right away, even if you are still young and healthy.

