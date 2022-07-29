One of the biggest hits for action fans this fall is Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, which was supposed to launch in September (and was also included on Game Pass starting on Day 1). But you must have noticed that outside of the big event from developer Fatshark, it has been very silent?

Well, it turns out there is a reason for this.The game simply won’t launch in time, and in a post on Twitter, Fatshark CEO and co-founder Martin Wahlund explained that the studio will“Do whatever it takes to get you the best game possible”.Because of this, the game’s release date is now November 30“to improve stability, performance, and mature critical systems”.

It should be noted that the new date is only for PC, Xbox Series S/X“Coming soon”.It remains to be seen if that soon means December or next year. It should be noted that playtests and betas are planned ahead of time, so if you want to try Warhammer 40,000: Darktide early, sign up this way.