It’s no secret that deep heat can counteract back pain and muscle tension, stomach and abdominal pain. Commercial heat patches are suitable for spot treatment, but end up in the garbage afterwards. Reusable heat belts are more sustainable.

Manufacturers such as Thermacare carry a wide range of warming plasters and patches, pads and envelopes. They are glued to the affected pain points (directly on the skin or clothing, depending on the product) or attached with Velcro. They then work for several hours before ending up in the trash. The idea of ​​selective deep heat to relax the muscles and relieve pain hits an important nerve – in the truest sense of the word – but it is not very sustainable. The situation is different with a heat belt that you can reuse. We present different models, from classic to modern, as well as their advantages and disadvantages.

1. Heat belt for on the go



The heat belts of Thermopad or Thermacare are designed in such a way that they are only activated when they come into contact with air (i.e. after unpacking). The so-called oxidation, i.e. the reaction of the iron powder contained in it with oxygen, generates heat. This lasts for several hours, so the belt can be worn anytime and anywhere – but then ends up in the garbage because it is not reusable.

Advantages: Disadvantages: usable anytime and anywhere Deep heat over 8 hours

2. Heat belt with power cord



A classic heating pad modeled on, but significantly narrower, is the Heat belt from Promed activated via a power cable. It has ten temperature levels and can be heated to a maximum of 35 degrees. Thanks to the flexible Velcro fastener, the model can be adjusted (up to a waist circumference of 125 centimetres) without slipping. Thanks to the automatic switch-off, you don’t run the risk of the heat belt continuing to run when you fall asleep. The only downside: You always need a socket nearby.

Advantages: Disadvantages: different adjustable times (10 – 90 min) requires a power connection has overheating protection cannot be used en route

3. Heat belt with grains



Another well-known classic is the grain pillow, which women in particular like to use when they have abdominal pain. Deep heat can also provide relief for back problems. While ordinary grain pillows cannot be attached to the body, this one has Warming belt with organic spelled filling specially designed to tie around the abdomen or lower back. Depending on where the pain is to be treated. Alternatively, there are also models with Rap together or cherry stones.

Advantages: Disadvantages: only short-term heat therapy Microwave/oven required for heating

4. Heat belt with hot water bottle



A bit old-school, but never disappeared from the scene are hot-water bottles: Significantly heavier and more unwieldy than modern heating or grain pillows, many people still rely on the old-fashioned warmth. And so that it can also be worn standing or lying down without slipping off the back or stomach, there is this practical one Heat belt with extra compartment for the bottle (which is already included) in three different sizes.

Advantages: Disadvantages: works with warm water the heat only lasts for a short time the bottle is heavier

5. Heat belt with battery and app control



Due to the constantly evolving technology, there are now also intelligent heat belts for abdominal, back and abdominal pain Vulpés Belly Belt (or Beurer). Not only does it work without electricity, it can also be controlled via smartphone (iOS or Android OS). Alternatively, there is also a manual button that you can use to regulate the three temperature levels (maximum 50 degrees). The battery must be charged via the USB termination. Disadvantage here is that you Power bank still have to buy.

Advantages: Disadvantages: wireless, runs on battery Power bank needs to be purchased separately can be controlled via app only one size available

