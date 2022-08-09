The streaming wars have brought a convenient solution for couch potatoes who don’t like going to the cinema, with Disney and Warner Bros. using a 45-day strategy — movies released digitally a month and a half later — to get streaming services like Disney+ and HBO Max More attractive. Now, however, the fun is over, according to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, who recently decided to halt his efforts at the so-called “Project Popcorn”:

“We can’t find an economic justification for the idea of ​​this expensive movie going straight to streaming[…]We are undergoing a strategic shift. As part of that, we’ve been in town talking about our commitment to theatre exhibitions and theatre windows. Many movies will be released with shorter windows.

This affects the upcoming digital release of Elvis, which won’t appear on HBO Max after 45 days. What do you think of Warner Bros. Discovery’s latest decision?

Thanks, decider.