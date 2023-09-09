Home » Warning against tests of courage with spicy foods
Warning against tests of courage with spicy foods

Excessive consumption of spicy foods can lead to “serious health problems”: In the past, cases have repeatedly been reported in which undesirable effects such as irritation of the mucous membranes, nausea, vomiting and high blood pressure were observed. Children in particular reacted sensitively to hot chili products. Warnings are given against spicy eating competitions or tests of courage in which very spicy foods or large quantities of extremely hot chili sauce and chili extracts are eaten. In some cases, consumption has led to emergency medical calls.

