WARNING: Disney California Adventure Is Closing EARLY Today

Let’s face it; planning a Disney vacation can be stressful!

That’s why we do what we do. We’re constantly looking out for the latest Disney updates or things happening in the parks so that you can be prepared for it all on your trip. Now, we have to tell you about an early park closure that could throw a wrench into your plans.

When glancing at the Disneyland Resort park hours calendar, we noticed something for today, November 13th. Disney California Adventure will be open from 8AM to 5PM, meaning it is closing earlier than normal.

Disneyland Park will be open from 8AM to 12AM, so if you have a ticket that allows you to park hop, we recommend heading to Disneyland after 5PM. Beware, though, that other people may have the same idea, making the park more crowded.

Disneyland just launched its holiday offerings including the Festival of Holidays in Disney California Adventure. There’s so much to do around this time of year!

We’ll continue to keep you updated on the latest Disney news, so stay tuned for updates.

