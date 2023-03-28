A healthy habit daily routine is to start the day with a nice glass of warm water drunk on an empty stomach, to promote hydration and the entire intestinal transit. The addition of the lemon juice it can make the drink much more pleasant and bring important benefits but before seeing which ones, it is necessary to talk about the properties that the wonderful lemon fruit offers, very rich in taste and nutrients.

Lemon is a major source of vitamin C and in fact, 100 ml of lemon juice can satisfy, on average, 26% of the daily requirement of an adult. This feature makes it very useful indeed in preventing the cardiovascular risk and moreover the lemon is also very useful in the prevention or in the fight againstanemia. In fact, this precious micronutrient is essential to promote the absorption of iron from plant foods.

Lemon is rich in antioxidants, among which we find theesperidine and the diosminewhich promote a correct level of cholesterol in the blood, contrasting hypercholesterolemia. According to some animal studies, the content of polyphenols it would even help to control body weight. However, the data have not yet been confirmed on humans.

Thanks to the presence ofcitric acidlemon manages to prevent the formation of kidney stones, increasing the volume and pH of the urine and, thanks to the pectina soluble fiber, is useful for reducing post-prandial glycemic peaks and promoting digestion.

Now returning to our drink of water e you lemon juice let’s say that it is common practice to consume it in the morning as soon as you wake up and completely fasting, as a real panacea to start the day in the best possible way. Here, then, are all the benefits that this drink brings to our body:

Improve hydration ;

; Correct intake of vitamin C ;

; Better quality leather;

Correct intake of ferro ;

Promote weight loss;

Improve the intestinal regularity;

Prevent i kidney stones.

As for the contraindications of the drink, let’s say that there aren’t many but it is important to know that you have to pay attention to this consumption if you suffer from esophagitis, gastroesophageal reflux and gastritis. Furthermore, drinking water and lemon on an empty stomach could cause various ailments and ruin the enamel on your teeth.