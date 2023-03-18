Home Health Warning, don’t eat bananas if…: here’s why. “Crazy”
Warning, don’t eat bananas if…: here’s why. “Crazy”

The banana very probably correspond to the best known, most widespread and most appreciated fruit on the fruit market, which culturally and due to its traditional shape constitutes an important “energy base”, also extremely practical to carry as a snack, especially thanks to a widespread category of nutrients. However bananas in certain almost however, they are not suitable for consumption, but what are the cases?

The banana it is practically the edible berry that is obtained through “crossing” the banana tree, the plant of tropical origin which is the largest known fruit plant in the world. Bananas are part of the export trade of a great many countries sufficiently suited to the growth and development of these fruits.

As is well known, the banana has an elongated shape, slightly curved and with continuous ripening even once separated from the plant, a ripening that is very evident from the appearance of the peel which from green, then passes from yellow to brown .

The contribution of sugars of the fruit, however, increases with the maturation due to a difficult which manages to transform the starches present in the fruit into sugar. But who shouldn’t eat bananas? Their action can have negative effects on all those who suffer from pathologies such as hepatic insufficiency or renal insufficiency but also on the part of those who suffer from gastroduodenal ulcers and food allergies. However, it is always good to consult a medico if you experience any problems as a result of taking these fruits.

