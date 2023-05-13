Warning from the Civil Protection in 11 Regions, still Thunderstorms and Hail risk

Weather alert for Saturday 13 May 2023

On the basis of the forecasts available, the Civil Protection Department, in agreement with the regions involved – which are responsible for activating the civil protection systems in the territories concerned – has issued a notice of adverse weather conditions. The weather phenomena, impacting the various areas of the country, could determine hydrogeological and hydraulic criticalities which are reported, in a national summary, in the national criticality and alert bulletin which can be consulted on the Department website (www.protezionecivile.gov.it).

Bad weather does not abandon Italy even on weekends and for Saturday 13 May It is again orange and yellow alert on different regions from north to south for storm, hydraulic and hydrogeological risk. In fact, a new meteorological perturbation will reach the Peninsula over the weekend bringing a new load of rain and thunderstorms to our country. For Saturday 13 May, rain and thunderstorms will affect a large part of the country and the Civil Protection has evaluated one orange alert in Emilia-Romagna and a yellow alert in 11 regions. Bad weather, orange weather alert in Emilia Romagna for Saturday 13 MayFor Saturday 13 May, the Civil Protection has therefore issued a new warning of adverse weather conditions, evaluating an orange and yellow weather alert on various sectors of Emilia-Romagna due to the hydraulic and hydrogeological risk in some sectors already heavily affected by the floods of recent days . In detail, the orange alert is on the Ferrara plain of the Po and Po di Volano, the Bologna plain of the Reno and its tributaries, the lower hills and the Romagna plain, the Bologna hills and the upper hills of Romagna. It is yellow alert for the remaining sectors of Emilia Romagna.



Bad weather, yellow weather alert for Saturday 13 May: regions at riskFor Saturday, a yellow alert of ordinary criticality was also assessed in eleven regions due to storm risk, hydrogeological hydraulics. In addition to Emilia Romagna, it is alert in Abruzzo, Calabria, Campania, Lazio, Lombardy, Puglia, Sardinia, Sicily, Tuscany and Veneto.

The meteorological picture and criticalities forecast for Italy is updated daily on the basis of new forecasts and the evolution of phenomena, and is available on the website of the Civil Protection Department (www.protezionecivile.gov.it), together with the general behavior to adopt in case of bad weather. Information on regional alert levels, on specific criticalities that could affect individual territories and on the preventive actions taken are managed by the territorial civil protection structures, in contact with which the Department will follow the evolution of the situation.