Warning from the Civil Protection in 11 Regions, still Thunderstorms and Hail risk

Bad weather does not abandon Italy even on weekends and for Saturday 13 May It is again orange and yellow alert on different regions from north to south for storm, hydraulic and hydrogeological risk. In fact, a new meteorological perturbation will reach the Peninsula over the weekend bringing a new load of rain and thunderstorms to our country. For Saturday 13 May, rain and thunderstorms will affect a large part of the country and the Civil Protection has evaluated one orange alert in Emilia-Romagna and a yellow alert in 11 regions.
Bad weather, yellow weather alert for Saturday 13 May: regions at riskFor Saturday, a yellow alert of ordinary criticality was also assessed in eleven regions due to storm risk, hydrogeological hydraulics. In addition to Emilia Romagna, it is alert in Abruzzo, Calabria, Campania, Lazio, Lombardy, Puglia, Sardinia, Sicily, Tuscany and Veneto.
The meteorological picture and criticalities forecast for Italy is updated daily on the basis of new forecasts and the evolution of phenomena, and is available on the website of the Civil Protection Department (www.protezionecivile.gov.it), together with the general behavior to adopt in case of bad weather. Information on regional alert levels, on specific criticalities that could affect individual territories and on the preventive actions taken are managed by the territorial civil protection structures, in contact with which the Department will follow the evolution of the situation.