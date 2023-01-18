Bicarbonate, as we well know, is a salt composed of sodium and carbonate or sodium bicarbonate which, when dissolved in water, creates a delicately alkaline solution capable of buffering acids. Drinking water and baking soda can help in stopping an excess of hydrochloric acid in the stomach, i.e. gastric acidity.

In fact, we are talking about an antacid remedy that we find in many preparations, powders, tablets, capsules and tablets, both in products for food use and in supplements and drugs. However, the simple practicality of bicarbonate leads to diminish the fact that for gastric and duodenal acidosis it must be taken on medical advice.

Warning, here’s when not to use baking soda

In fact, baking soda is suggested as an antacid remedy. In fact, this substance supports ordinary digestion if taken in case of hyperacidity, both gastric and duodenal, rather for short periods of time and away from different drugs because it can change their bioavailability. The doctor is the relationship to understand if drinking water and bicarbonate is the “medicine” you need and to learn the dosage, methods and times of intake suitable for all of us.

So bicarbonate supports digestion, but before moving on to bicarbonate, we should remember that ordinary water is also substantial for digestion and that it is very important to drink enough of it. Drinking water and baking soda could be harmful if not taken, in the correct measures and for the right period. In fact, a disproportionate consumption of bicarbonate can even facilitate acidity, a “rebound” consequence that can make the situation worse.

Furthermore, drinking water and baking soda is not suitable for everyone and can be harmful if taken for a long time. In fact, bicarbonate is not recommended for children, for women on maternity leave, for those who drink alcohol in excess, for people with heart or kidney problems, with appendicitis and edema, to name a few cases. Baking soda can then give rise to non-benevolent effects such as stomach swelling, flatulence, nausea, diarrhea and, of course, stomach pain.

Finally, long-term use could unfortunately lead to kidney, heart and muscle problems, and to a large increase in sodium concentration, hyponatremia, and a reduction in potassium concentration, hypokalaemia, and chlorides, hypochloremia.