Warning labels will soon be on every cigarette in Canada

In Canada, every single cigarette will in future be labeled with a warning. This was announced by the country’s government on Wednesday (local time). Slogans such as “poison in every train”, “tobacco smoke harms children” or “cigarettes cause cancer” are planned, the broadcaster CBC reported.

The new requirement will be gradually introduced from August 1st, the government said. It should help reduce the smoking rate to less than five percent by 2035. According to the Canadian media, this is currently around 13 percent, in 1965 it was around 50 percent.

Canada is considered a global leader in tobacco control. The Globe and Mail newspaper pointed out that the country was the first in the world to introduce shock images on cigarette packs back in 2001. The stricter rules should now warn even more clearly of health risks.

The aim is to deter young people and non-smokers, encourage smokers to quit and reduce the number of tobacco-related deaths. According to the government, 48,000 people die every year in Canada as a result of tobacco use.

Australia also announced on Wednesday, just in time for World No Tobacco Day, that in future it would not only provide packs but also individual butts with warnings. In addition, flavored cigarettes and slim cigarettes are to be banned there.

The smoking rate, which is currently twelve percent, should also be reduced to below five percent in Australia, but by 2030. In Germany, according to the Federal Ministry of Health, a total of 23.8 percent of women and men over the age of 18 smoke.