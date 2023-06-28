warning signs not to be ignored

Find out the lung cancer warning signs to look out for. Knowing these symptoms can help you spot the disease early and take early action for your health. Read more.

Il lung cancer is one of the leading causes of death related to oncological diseases. Recognizing the warning signs associated with this disease is key to detecting it early and taking timely action.

Before continuing, please remember that the information provided in this article is general in nature and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. If you experience one or more of these symptoms, always see a doctor for a thorough evaluation.

Lung cancer warning signs

Persistent cough: A cough that persists for more than two weeks, especially if it is dry or accompanied by blood, can be a warning sign of lung cancer.

Dyspnea: Difficulty breathing or the short breath which occurs even in situations of rest or minimal activity can be a worrying symptom.

Chest pain: Chest pain or tightness, which may get worse when breathing deeply or coughing, may be a sign of a lung problem, including lung cancer.

Unexplained weight loss: A weight loss significant and unintentional without a change in diet or physical activity can be a warning sign of lung cancer.

Fatigue and weakness: Persistent fatigue and feeling weak may be symptoms associated with lung cancer, as the disease can affect lung function and general well-being.

Voice changes: Changes in your voice, such as persistent hoarseness or changes in pitch, may be related to lung problems, including lung cancer.

Recurring respiratory infections: Recurring lung infections, such as bronchitis o pneumoniamay be a warning sign that deserves medical attention.

When to see a doctor

If you experience one or more of these warning signs, it is advisable to see a doctor for an appropriate evaluation. Only a medical professional can confirm a lung cancer diagnosis through further tests and evaluations.

