Paul Noise was forced to withdraw fromIsland of the Famous for a health problem. Let’s find out what happened to him.

Isola dei Famosi: advances 22 May

In a wild and uncontaminated context, where well-known characters measure themselves against nature and their own fears, the May 22nd episode of “The Island of the Famous” heralds upheavals and unexpected emotions. Ilary Blasi, running the popular reality show for the third year in a row, will be assisted by Alvindirect correspondent from Honduras, and by the pundits in the studio, Vladimir Luxuria and Enrico Papi.

The evening will have as a prologue the introduction of two figures much appreciated by the Italian public: Nikita Pelizon e Aldo Montano. Both landed in Honduras to offer their help to the tribes and to reserve a surprise for their companions Helena Prestes and Andrea Lo Cicero, currently in trouble on the beach of Playa Palapa.

Over the course of the episode, a fundamental change will upset the balance of the Island: the tribes, up to this point distinct, will unite. From here on, the competition will become more intense, turning into an unprecedented all against all.

At the end of the nominations, orchestrated by the lively Alvin, half of the castaways will have to face the judgment of televoting. In a context where every choice can make a difference, public voting will play a crucial role. An evening full of suspense and vibration is expected, where viewers will have the ability to influence the fate of their favorites.

What kind of health problem did Paolo Noise have?

Paul Noise was forced to withdraw fromIsland of the Famous due to a health problem. They did not provide details on what happened to 105 Zoo’s beloved DJ.

Most importantly, though, is that Paolo now he has recovered even if the doctor of the program has forced him to return to Italy. Noise he spoke of a fall but we don’t know if it was a metaphorical expression.

Once back in Italy he will certainly reveal what happened to him. We reiterate that the most important aspect is that he has overcome the health problem and that now, as he himself said, he is fine.