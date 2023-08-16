was in the water with the little sisters. Searches in progress

She dived and never surfaced again. The search for an 11-year-old girl of Senegalese origins who was swallowed up by the waters of the lake on the afternoon of August 15th is still ongoing, unfortunately with very little hope. It happened shortly after 4 pm on Tuesday in Mandello del Lario (Lecco): the girl had recklessly entered the water near the mouth of the Meta stream together with two little sisters and a friend of hers. None knew how to swim and soon they sank under water, a few meters from the shore crowded with tourists, due to the muddy conformation of the bottom. Immediate help from the bathers on the spot, the firefighters then went into action with a nautical team, in addition to the 118 staff and the carabinieri.

Rescuers managed to save only three of the four girls. The beach, crowded with swimmers, was cordoned off, while four divers began to sound out the lake at the point where the little girl disappeared into thin air.

On Saturday in Oliveto Lario, also on the Lecco shore of Lake Como, a 32-year-old from Carugo, of Peruvian origins, had drowned, having ended up underwater after falling from the mattress.

It was a tragic mid-August in Lombardy: in the Orobie Alps, a young 26-year-old hiker from Modena, Samuele Gugnano, was killed by a boulder while he was hiking with two friends on the Direttissima, the path that leads to the summit of Mount Legnone . And at dawn on August 15th, after a night of searching, the body of a 56-year-old from Mariano Comense, a mushroom hunter, who had crashed in Val Masino was found. Over the weekend, two other mushroom hunters had lost their lives, Oreste Pezzini, 77, from Rasura, and Enrico Vaninetti, 84, from Delebio.